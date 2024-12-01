Release of detained minors, Tinubu’s best decision – Osifeso

Share

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, has described President Bola Tinubu’s recent desire to look into the case of the minors arrested in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protest in August as one of the best decisions to take in the circumstance.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ota, Ogun State weekend, lauded Mr. President for ordering the immediate release of the minors on compassionate grounds.

He noted that President Tinubu’s kind gesture had made it possible for the minors who had been detached from their families as a result of their incarceration to reunite with their loved ones.

The Community leader stressed that the President’s action explicitly demonstrated his love for the Nigerian youths.

“The President’s compassion is a magnanimous gesture and the families of the released underaged children and Nigerians in general would forever remain grateful to President Tinubu for his magnanimity”, he said.

Aare Osifeso, however, urged the released minors to reciprocate the government’s gesture by turning a new leaf and engage in productive ventures that could enable them to contribute to nation building.

The renowned Surveyor noted that President Tinubu’s decision to convene a National Youth Confab would, no doubt, go a long way in addressing the concerns of the youths who were often lured into protests.

He, therefore, counseled the released minors to strive for excellence in those areas in which they have talents, whether be it in the classroom, on the field, in music, arts, science, entrepreneurship, sports or research, more so that it is the development of the mind and body, the enrichment of the intellect and a consideration for others that are the foundation stones for ultimate success.

