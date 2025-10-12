Release Nnamdi Kanu Unconditionally – Journalists Tell FG

A group of Igbo senior journalists under the aegis of Izunwanne, has expressed strong support to the renewed agitation and call for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group championing the self-determination of the Igbo nation due to alleged continued marginalisation in Nigeria.

The Coordinator of Izunwanne, Sir Abuchi Anueyiagu, while expressing the group’s position in a chat with Sunday Telegraph in Enugu, weekend, specifically appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to free Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

Anueyiagu stated that Kanu’s release should not be seen as political settlement for Igbo people but an action in line with justice and fair play. He stated that similar selfdetermination agitators, including the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, had been released, and terrorists and bandits being negotiated with and pardoned; yet, Kanu has been incarcerated after being abducted and extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria, and with courts granting him bail.

“I join the voices of others asking for the release of the young man, Nnamdi Kanu. Even Sunday Igboho has been released despite the fact that he took the same path and he was released. “So, whatever is the case, Nnamdi Kanu deserves to be released. Let them release him. “His release shouldn’t be seen as a political settlement. Nnamdi Kanu shouldn’t be released under any condition.

He shouldn’t just be released, he deserves to be released, he stayed there for long and so many things have changed. So many waters have passed under the bridge. “If they could release Sunday Igboho, why wouldn’t they release Nnamdi Kanu and they are negotiating with bandits and terrorists.

“Government is negotiating with bandits; government is negotiating with terrorists and all that. Even granting amnesty to terrorists and as the report has it, some of them were integrated into the Nigerian security forces. “So why should that of Nnamdi Kanu be different?

Why should his release be attached with condition? No! I don’t agree with that. His release should be unconditional and then, he will help in seeing that there is security, peace and tranquility in the South East,” he posted.