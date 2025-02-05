Release Nnamdi Kanu To Facilitate Devt – S’East Reps Tells Tinubu

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Chris Nkwonta on Wednesday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to fastrack peace and development in the region.

This is even as Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas described the SEDC as a renewed commitment to ensuring the region receives the much-needed investment and attention for its growth and prosperity.

He said the security situation in the South East remains a major concern and must be addressed for any meaningful progress to take place, adding that the continued detention of Kanu has fueled tensions, deepened grievances, and hindered the region’s stability.

“Given the region’s security concerns, the Committee and other well-meaning Nigerians appeal to the president to facilitate the release of Nnamdi Kanu as a step towards lasting peace and development in the South East,” Nkwonta said.

He noted that the SEDC was created to bridge developmental gaps in the region and that sustainable development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and inclusivity.

The lawmaker linked the establishment of the South East Development Commission to the broader national effort of Reintegration, Reconstruction, and Reconciliation (RRR) initiated by the federal government to heal the wounds of the past, particularly in the aftermath of the Nigerian Civil War.

He commended President Tinubu for assenting to the bill establishing the Commission but stressed that genuine reconciliation must also address the lingering issues of marginalization and political grievances in the South East.

“The establishment of the South East Development Commission, 54 years after the civil war, is a monumental achievement.

“However, true reconciliation requires more than infrastructural development—it demands addressing historical grievances and ensuring justice for all,” he added.

While inaugurating the committee on behalf of the speaker, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu said it marks a crucial step toward addressing the developmental challenges facing the Southeast region.

He said “The inauguration of this committee is not just a formality,” Abbas stated. “It is the beginning of a renewed effort to unlock the full potential of the Southeast, a region known for its resilience, industry, and entrepreneurial spirit”.

He reiterated that the establishment of the SEDC was in response to longstanding issues such as gully erosion, infrastructural decay, economic downturn, youth unemployment, and insecurity.

“The role of this committee is to provide legislative oversight, monitor the implementation of policies, and ensure that the commission fulfills its mandate with efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

“This is not just about policy monitoring; it is also about improving the lives of millions of people who look to us for leadership and solutions.

“The foundation you lay, and the impact you make, will be a significant stamp in the annals of the history of the commission.

“Development is not about politics. It is about people. We must ensure that every policy, every project, and every decision taken by the commission serves the greater good of the region and contributes to national development.

“This is our opportunity to turn aspirations into realities, to uplift communities, and to build a Southeast that is prosperous, stable, and thriving for generations to come,” he said.

“May your efforts bring about meaningful progress, and may this initiative serve as a lasting legacy in our shared vision for a stronger and more united Nigeria,” he said.

