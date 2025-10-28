The Presidential hopeful of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Dele Momodu, has joined other eminent Nigerians to call on President Bola Tinubu’s government to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Momodu’s call is coming at a time when the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu has continued to generate rancour among the South Eastern Nigeria and other geopolitical zones in the country.

Speaking in a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, Momodu, Publisher of Ovation International Magazine, urged the Federal Government to address the underlying causes of separatist agitation in the South-East.

According to him, agitation for Biafra was deeply rooted in what he described as “Decades of marginalisation and deprivation” suffered by the Igbo people.

Momodu’s statement was accompanied by a clip of one of Kanu’s broadcasts recorded shortly before his repatriation from Kenya by Nigerian security agents.

“Shortly before his abduction from Kenya by the Nigerian government, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu made this thought-provoking broadcast in which he philosophised about the reasons he and his supporters became radicalised,” Momodu wrote.

He faulted those who condemned Kanu and his followers without, in his view, understanding the historical and political context of their agitation.

“I have taken time to listen to his critics and discovered most of them only jumped to conclusions without proper analysis of why agitation for Biafra became reignited, attractive, and fanciful after the pogrom that wasted millions of lives and destroyed unimaginable properties in the 1960s and ’70s,” he said.

Momodu quoted Kanu as saying that the “continuing marginalisation of the Igbo, and deprivation accorded some of the most energetic and vibrant brains in Africa, and globally, rekindled the Biafra sentiment.”

The Ovation publisher warned that attempts to silence or eliminate Kanu would not end the agitation, stressing that the Igbo struggle required political rather than legal or military solutions.

“Attempts by enemies of Kanu, including his own kinsmen, to exterminate him will never solve the problem. The Igbo struggle goes beyond legalese. It requires serious political reconfiguration, and urgently too,” he said.

While clarifying that he does not support violence, Momodu urged the government to engage the South-East constructively.

“I will never support violence. But any sensible government will keep the geniuses of the South-East very busy, with productive engagements, instead of this rabid hatred,” he added.

Momodu’s comments come amid renewed calls from political leaders, civil rights groups, and Igbo socio-cultural organisations for Kanu’s release and a political resolution to the ongoing separatist crisis in the region.