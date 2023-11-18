Release Mohbad’s Body For Befitting Burial, Tonto Dikeh Tells Nigerian Police

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has called on the Nigerian Police Force to be swift in their investigations in order to release the remains of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad for a befitting burial.

It would be recalled that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 26, making it two months since his body was been exhumed and embalmed by the police.

Following his burial arrangement, the mother of one alongside Iyabo Ojo had once picked a casket for a befitting burial with the hope of releasing his body which has been in the morgue for over two months.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tonto Dikeh called out the Police for their sluggishness in the investigation being carried out on the tragic demise of the late singer.

She wrote, “@nigerianpoliceforce @benjaminhundeyin give us mohbad for a befitting burial. We are tired of your carelessness and slowness.. if no one speaks I will, I have invested too much of my emotions, my time and my love not to see this justice go through..

“Like QM says give the police more time, honestly we have given you all more time than necessary.. This is not a case to be swept under… WE WANT JUSTICE,”