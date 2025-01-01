Relatively Good Year For The Sector, But…

Share

In 2024, despite the harsh economic situation, the arts and culture sector has continued to evolve in response to global trends, technological advancements, and shifting societal values.

There were key developments, challenges, and opportunities within the sector – performing arts, music, visual arts, literature, and cultural heritage.

Significantly, the integration of technology in the arts has accelerated, with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) becoming more prevalent in exhibitions and performances.

Artists are increasingly using these technologies to create immersive experiences that engage audiences in new ways.

Also, online platforms for streaming performances and exhibitions have solidified their place in the industry, allowing artists to reach global audiences. Hybrid events combining in-person and virtual elements have become the norm.

There has been a significant push for greater representation of marginalised voices in the arts. Initiatives aimed at promoting diversity in programming, funding, and leadership positions have gained momentum.

Cultural institutions are increasingly prioritizing inclusive practices, ensuring that their offerings reflect the diverse communities they serve.

In terms of sustainability initiatives, the sector has embraced sustainability, with many organizations adopting eco-friendly practices in production, exhibition, and operations.

This includes using sustainable materials, reducing waste, and promoting environmental awareness through art.

Funding and grants for sustainable arts projects have increased, encouraging artists to explore themes of climate change and environmental justice. The arts sector has seen a rise in international collaborations, with artists and organisations working across borders to create and share work.

This has been facilitated by digital platforms that allow for remote collaboration. Also, cultural exchange programs have been revitalised, promoting understanding and appreciation of diverse artistic traditions.

Several programmes – essentially, the regular onesshaped the year, making it as vibrant as possible. In live theatre, there were series of productions and festivals, including the Lagos Fringe, Jos Repertory Theatre productions, Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF), Bolanle Austen-Peters(BAP), Duke of Shomolu Productions, the National Theatre Festival of Unity, and official launch of Re-imagining the National Troupe of Nigeria Through Innovation, a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with Open Innovation Access, a leading advocate of open innovation.

This revolutionary approach is expected to elevate the audience experience to unprecedented heights, enabling people from all corners of the globe to enjoy the beauty and diversity of Nigerian cultural dances from the comfort of their homes or at designated locations.

But, as stakeholders averred in an interview with New Telegraph, the arts and culture sector in 2024 is characterised by resilience and adaptability in the face of ongoing challenges.

Growth and sustainability

Speaking with New Telegraph, renowned theatre scholar, Prof. Duro Oni, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Letters, noted that the tie-in to Creative Economy by the Arts and culture sector continues to raise promise for the sector, stressing, however, that the chief executives must harness things beyond social media presence and ensure actual

growth and development of the sector. “The sector has witnessed sustained growth in the last year in terms of structure, policy and promotion.

Most of the CEOs are dynamic and hard working. “There has been some growth and sustainability. The ministers have been in place to sustain growth in the last ten years or so.

That stability needs to be harnessed for the benefit of the sector. While new Chief Executives have been appointed for the parastatals and agencies in the sector, the Government is yet to constitute Boards for them to drive policies.

There is a need for this to be done. Certain policies must be put in place to ameliorate the current problems to ease some of the hardships. “Transportation costs, food prices and the cost of medications need to be brought down.

The arts and culture sector suffer more when people are unable to cope with essentials. Cost of living constitutes the major challenge. There is a high level of creativity in Nigeria, especially among the youth.

These have to be harnessed properly for national development.” He added that the current ongoing renovation and rehabilitation of the National Theatre (now Wole Soyinka Centre) is a right step in the right direction, stressing that “this, along with the other proposed hubs for music, fashion, film will be a major boost.”

President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Israel Eboh, averred that the year 2024 has been a mixed bag of successes on met expectations and some measure of failure.

“Failure because when you consider the potential in Nigeria, when you consider the population, when you consider the creative opportunities, and then you look at what has been achieved, then you begin to ask yourself if really we are maximising our potential.

“Today, we are talking of a creative economy. Gone are the days when we were talking of just Arts and Culture, and not seeing it as a major business. Today, it’s a huge business.

Unfortunately, outside the music sector, and to some extent, the motion picture sector, all the other sectors within the creative economy space have not really achieved much.

And when you look at the music and motion picture, you’ll discover that the successes made are more as a result of international streaming platforms that have provided them the opportunity to connect directly with international markets.

So you’re talking of the Netflix, you’re talking of Showmax, you’re talking of the many streaming platforms for musicians to be able to push out their works. And all these are international platforms.

“Yes, we continue to say it’s a global market, but the truth is, considering the population of Nigeria, Nigeria ordinarily by now should have at least one streaming platform that provides multiple opportunities for people that work within the space.

How many cinema houses do we have across the length and breadth of Nigeria? How many theatre-friendly spaces exist in Nigeria? Because when you want to grow a sector, the availability of the infrastructure that will help expand and grow that sector is absolutely necessary.”

According to him, unfortunately “government policies have not encouraged investors in Nigeria to invest in the sector, and the Nigerian investors want to behave more like traders who do not see the need to invest in the long-term opportunities that abound in the sector.

“But having said that, like I did say at the beginning, it’s a mixed bag. We must commend the resilience of the Nigerian creative people. Theatre has flourished more from Abuja to Port Harcourt, Lagos, Ibadan, we’ve had more live performances.

The performing arts, theatre, dance, flourished, more theatre and production companies are coming up; more dance companies are coming up; and in their own little way they are contributing to the growth of the sector.

They are contributing to the continuous push of that sector into the consciousness of art lovers in Nigeria. “The same is applicable to the visual arts. Exhibitions are happening. We also know that some newer galleries and studios are coming up.

But all these are individual efforts, and that’s why when we talk of this space, we cannot but acknowledge what the practitioners have done and continue to do even in the face of such challenges. How people are able to access the funding, is something that is worth commending.

People have had to put all their life savings into ensuring that what believe in and what they see as essential to them is promoted.

“But having said all these, there is a need for government to create an enabling environment, the environment that encourages investors, the environment that encourages even government and its agencies to invest in the sector.

The MDAs within this sector, too often, are even starved of funding. They run their projects, at times, not knowing if the funding will come.

And these are government agencies, so government cannot continue to pay lip service in the sector by saying we believe so much in the sector, yet we do not see their investment.

“So, when government finds it difficult to even invest in its agencies then is it that same government that is going to invest in that sector where the private practitioners operate.”

On the issue of Cultural Policy, he said: “I am happy that finally we are working on a cultural policy. We’re hop – ing that this will not be like all the previous efforts to have a cultural policy out that’ll drive the sector. Because this cultural policy will spell out a lot of things.”

Sector fared relatively well

For the veteran theatre director, producer, and the Artistic Director of the acclaimed Jos Repertory Theatre (JRT), Dr. Jude Oteh, the sector fared relatively well despite the economic situation.

He noted, however, that “most of what we saw were due to personal and individual efforts. The response of our people confirmed the age-old maxim – during economic downturns, people turn to the arts for succour.

Live theatre unfortunately is still struggling. But I put that down to insecurity and lack of affordable venues. But we also pulled our weight and I believe 2025 will be much better.”

On the need for a national Cultural Policy, Oteh said: “No matter how hard we run, we must return to the issue of a functional cultural policy and a National Endowment Fund. We cannot run away from these two fundamental requirements for the arts to really thrive.

A functional Cultural Policy will also give bite to Government’s seriousness and sincerity about the arts sector.”

Expectations

“There will be more robust and vibrant personal and individual efforts.

However, a lot of organisations will close shop as more practitioners move to consistent paying jobs. We should not drag the regular Nigerian resilience into this. This is now a struggle for survival,” Oteh said.

Jos Repertory Theatre

We are very grateful. Our head is still very much above water but we could do with more jobs and funding. Overall, it was a very rough and tough year but we are still standing. We thank all our funders, partners, supporters and individual donors.

They have been amazing despite the times. We are going into 2025 on a wave of “optimistic caution”. This is not the era of throwing good money out of the window.

We pray for consistency in our work and the good health to keep going. We are hopeful that the Jos International Festival of Theatre will return this year, there are huge and ambitious touring plans and our online presence will be greatly enhanced. It is a year of promise.

Share

Please follow and like us: