Relationship between electricity consumers, DisCos oppressive –FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has decried the relationship between electricity consumers and distribution companies (DisCos), saying it is oppressive.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, also said the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) could not endure long-term or generationally in that mode.

He spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the FCCPC Electricity Consumer Complaint Resolution Platform for customers under the Ibadan Electricity Company, IBEDC franchise area.

Irukera said: “The apt way to describe the relationship between consumers and DisCos is oppressive. No business can endure long-term or generationally in that mode.

“We must change that narrative by being sensitive, responsive & transparent with consumers.

“One of the most significant complaints of electricity consumers has always been how they are being treated by the electricity distribution companies. “So, we created this platform where we bring our team of complaint resolution specialists and ensure that the service provider also brings its customer service operatives. “We sit for a few days, resolve as many complaints as we can, engage the stakeholders, identify problems, and work out solutions.”