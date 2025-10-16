Rekindling Reading Culture In Nigeria

Reading is a mental journey that traverses the unique landscape of thoughts, events, experiences, ideas, dreams and desires, all translated into words. It is also defined as an active cognitive process beyond scanning the words on a page as it involves decoding, questioning, analysing, and drawing conclusions about a text. Indeed, a high level of the readership culture of citizens in any country is related to the leadership qualities and of course, the nation’s economic development.

That perhaps, explains why Francis Bacon describes reading as instrumental to the development of a full man. Interestingly, some of the richest people in the world such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are avid readers. It is sad to note, however, that Nigeria does not rank amongst the top 10 African countries on the reading culture paradigm.

That is according to the Africa Exponent education analytical group. From its findings Seychelles ranks first with 95.9%, followed by Equatorial Guinea with 95.3%, South Africa with 95%, Sao Tome and Principe 94.8 % and Namibia with 92 3%. Others include Mauritius 92.2%, Libya 91%, Cape Verde 90.8%, Cote d’Ivoire 89.9% and Zimbabwe 89.7%. On the global scale several countries boast high readership rates, including India, Thailand, China, Spain and Poland.

But the important question to be addressed concerns the reasons for the low reading culture, especially in Nigeria. The answers are not far-fetched. These include the growing influence of social media which is impacting negatively on students’ concentration on their studies. Hence, their dismal performance at external examinations such as that by the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Others are the increasing breakdown of the family unit, the get-rich-quick syndrome, the abysmally low level of budgetary allocation and performance on education delivery by governments and the poor quality of teachers as well as their ratio to the pupils/ students. Also, many schools do not boast of adequate and well equipped libraries. With the prevailing harsh economic situation in the country, the average breadwinner’s energy is channelled to meeting the daily needs of the family.

So, the time for reading is drastically reduced. It would be recalled that back in 1977 when the same topic came up for discussion in the public domain, the renowned author, Cyprian Ekwensi stated that most Nigerians were not actively engaged in reading and writing because they were starving! But taking cognizance of that, and to reverse the trend the then Military Administrator of Bendel State (now defunct), Brigadier Samuel Ogbemudia introduced the Revolving Mobile Library scheme for secondary schools in the state.

Through it, students and teachers could borrow books, read and return under a two week time frame. So, what are the other ways forward? A distinguished Nigerian-born advocate of reading culture, Mrs. Chinyelu Anyam-Osigwe, with her Reading for Development Initiative (RDI) insists that the reading habit should be inculcated in children right from the home front; with the parents taking an active part.

Interestingly too, a research finding by some British scientists states that pregnant women should start reading to their unborn children. The salutatory aim is to facilitate that much needed culture right from the womb! Parents should cultivate the habit of giving books as birthday gifts, instead of fanciful clothes, phones/ tablets and jewellery.

Efforts so far made by the Association of Nigeria Authors (ANA), the PEN International Nigeria Chapter, an organisation made of poets, essayists and novelists, as well as the READ Initiative, an acronym which stands for Reviving Early Academic Development, by promoting the reading culture from the primary and secondary school levels should be sustained.

In fact, a holistic approach is, therefore, required with focus on creating engaging reading environments, promoting family involvement, and making reading a social and enjoyable activity.

On the part of the government, it would be recalled that the former President Goodluck Jonathan launched a programme called: “Bring Back the Book” (BBB) on December 20, 2010. This laudable initiative was aimed to revitalise the reading culture in Nigeria by making reading materials more accessible and available. But was it sustained after his tenure?

It was not! Furthermore, experts on quality education delivery are of the opinion that establishing and sustaining reading clubs in schools and communities would enhance reading culture. Leveraging social media for book promotion is another effective strategy. Also, state governments and private school proprietors should utilise technology by leveraging social media for book promotion, storytelling and creating online reading communities.

To make reading fun, shared reading experiences, book discussions and visits to libraries and bookstores have become a necessity. The organisation of reading clubs in schools and communities will definitely foster a sense of community around reading. Reading should be integrated into various subjects, making it an enjoyable and meaningful part of the learning process.

Another workable idea is for banks, private organisations and some rich individuals to encourage reading by providing not only financial support for infrastructural development but instituting exciting competitions on radio and television amongst schools, with mouthwatering prizes to be won. If all these ideas are put into practice, Nigeria will rank amongst the countries with a high reading culture in the near future. The choice is ours to make.