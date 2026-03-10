Rejection Of My Rice Gifts, Political Blackmail – Sumaila

The Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Senator Abdurahman Sulaiman Kawu Sumaila, has described as dangerous political blackmail the reported rejection of his Ramadan rice gifts by some constituents.

Some politicians were seen on social media returning five bags of rice, allegedly given to them by the Senator. They claimed that the five bags represented part of a distribution meant for the entire Albasu Local Government Area in Kano South Senatorial District.

Reacting to the reports, Senator Kawu Sumaila dismissed the claims, describing them as politically motivated.

“We gave each Local Government Area 500 bags, and we also attended to groups and individuals, making it almost 15,000 bags in total. Somebody may have been short-changed along the line and insisted on reporting it,” he said.

He added, “They chose to go to the press to blackmail us. We will deal with the situation. It’s all politics. Anytime you deal with human beings, you are bound to encounter such problems. It’s normal, but that won’t deter me from continuing welfare efforts for my constituents.”