Rejecting Sanwo-Olu’s Nominees Shows Lagos Assembly Not Rubber Stamp –Deputy Whip, Setonji

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Setonji David, has defended the Federal Government on the fuel subsidy removal, saying that it is long overdue. Speaking in an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Hon. David assured Nigerians that the palliatives would ease the burden of the subsidy on the poor, adding that the government is combating insecurity in the country. Excerpts:

After the removal of subsidy by the Federal Government and the disbursement of N5bn to state governments for palliatives, how effective do you think this will be and what other ways do you think the government can follow to help Nigerians?

We were elected by the people and we are trying to do our best. The Federal Government gave money to the state governors and they are working to see that the people feel the impact. Let us give the states some time as they are working to ensure that the people in the grassroots enjoy the benefits of the palliatives.

Don’t you think the government ought to have done their home work first… they removed the fuel subsidy without repairing the refineries or waiting for the Dangote Refinery to start work?

It’s easier to destroy than to build, the issue of fuel subsidy had been on for several years before the current administration took over at the federal level. Most of the administrations had been resisting the attempt to remove fuel subsidy, but somebody must do it. The immediate past government at the federal level did not provide for fuel subsidy beyond June, 2023.

Obviously it was not in the budget, people are just blaming the current government, the immediate past government had already removed fuel subsidy from the budget. So, there is no way we could continue. We all know that the issue had to be confronted because the government was paying humongous amount as fuel subsidy and it was not reflecting in the lives of the people.

The most unfortunate thing is that the volume of fuel that was being consumed in Nigeria that ran into millions, people are wondering that immediately after fuel subsidy was removed, almost one third of it went away. That means that the subsidy was not being enjoyed by Nigerians alone, so who were we subsidising?

Are we subsidising Nigerian economy or subsidising neighbouring countries and the gain was going to the pockets of some unscrupulous businessmen? The government was bold enough to remove it and it is in our interest. Unfortunately, we feel the im- mediate impact, which is what we are going through now.

We have to endure to enjoy the benefits in future. We know that people always resist change, which is why it is like this. I believe that it’s in our interest because this government wants to stand on the right footing. On the long run, Nigerians would be the better for it.

What’s your advice to state governments on the palliatives?

They are working and already some of the local governments had been instructed to start giving out palliatives and the state governments are planning something too. The government believes that we must not continue to pile up debts for those coming behind us, let us continue to do what is right now so that the future would be better.

Don’t you think the government ought to show examples by reducing cost of governance. For instance, do we need 45 federal ministers and so many aides for government officials coupled with bogus salaries for public office holders?

The problem of this country is not the salaries of public office holders, it’s corruption that we have to confront frontally. Also, the issue of having many ministers is in the constitution. We have 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and each state must have one minister likewise the FCT. Also, there are some agencies that needed to be energised, that is why we need to have enough ministers.

The constitution has tied the hands of the president as no state can be deprived of minister. In other climes, there is nothing like that. It has always been like that and with 37 ministers, we only have few extras. We cannot blame the President for the power that he doesn’t have. There is nothing anybody can do about it until we amend the constitution to remove the provision.

How best do you think the government can ameliorate poverty in the grassroots as there is much poverty there, especially with the removal of the fuel subsidy?

The greatest challenge of this country is lack of information, we don’t have enough data. You cannot say that this is the number of people in a particular local government. We don have figures, we don’t know the age brackets of people in our settlements and we need figures to plan properly. For instance, we are talking of palli- atives, we don’t have figures.

It’s part of what the government is looking at so that we can plan with data. Where we have one million people, we will plan for them. We don’t have figures, we just assume and most of our Census had been controversial. We will continue like this until we do what is right.

Some people feel that palliatives should go to farmers mostly, is the Lagos State Assembly thinking along this line so that farmers can be empowered as food is very important?

We have always been making provisions for farmers in Lagos State. Look at the rice mill in Imota area of Ikorodu, it is the biggest in Africa. It is in Lagos here despite the fact that we don’t even have enough land because Lagos is the smallest state in terms of land mass in Nigeria. But we have the highest population in the country and we still have the biggest rice mill in Africa.

So the state government is doing a lot to encourage agriculture, especially where we have the land. We have some other plans on agriculture, but I will not say much on that because we are still trying to come up with this. We have been doing a lot to help farmers, but we must lay emphasis on farming, especially in the states where we have land. For instance, Lagos State once had a collaboration with a state on rice farming.

One of the problems the current federal government inherited is insecurity, just some days ago, some members of the NYSC were kidnapped on their way to orientation camp in Sokoto State from Akwa Ibom State. Also, we still have cases of killings and kidnappings here and there, how best do you think the government can handle this menace?

Thank God for Lagos State, it is the safest in Nigeria in terms of security. There is a new administration at the federal level and steps are being taken to curb the activities of criminals and bandits. I believe very strongly that these will work. But to be honest with ourselves, insecurity has gone down, it is not as terrible as it was some months or years back. It is getting better relatively; that does not mean we have got to the El Dorado. The government is still working and planning to ensure that we combat this menace head on.

What should the people expect from this Assembly as we have 38 members from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and only two from the Labour Party, is it going to be business as usual such that you will approve everything that the Governor brings?

You are in a better position to answer that because you know the way we work. A typical example was what happened this week, when the Governor brought 39 commissioner nominees and we approved 22 and rejected 17 of them. It is because we are independent. If we are a rubber stamp assembly, we would not have rejected almost 50% of the Governor’s nominees.

People just say all sorts of things. Though the APC is in the majority, the Assembly is here to check the executive because we are the representatives of the people, which is what we are doing. Most times, when the government brings the budget, we scrutinise it. Sometimes we reduce it, sometimes we increase it depending on the circumstances. So, there have been cases we ask questions on so many things. We have never been a rubber stamp to the government.

What is your message to youths that want to leave the country or “japa” as they say?

Thank God that we have a government in place such that since 1999 the executive council at the federal level has never had the number of youths that we have now. There are more youths and women at the Federal Executive Council now than any other time. We are making progress and I can assure you that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would turn out to be the best that we have ever had in Nigeria since 1999.