Reject Proposed Amendments To Key Health Laws Over Professional Autonomy, JOHESU Tells NA

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has issued a strong warning to the National Assembly, urging lawmakers to halt proposed amendments to key health laws that it says would centralise regulatory control under medical practitioners and destabilise Nigeria’s healthcare system.

In a statement signed by JOHESU National Chairman, Kabiru Ado Minjibir and General Secretary, Martin Egbanubi, the group described the proposed changes as an attempt to create an “apartheid-like” structure in which doctors would dominate and subordinate other health professions.

To this end, JOHESU has called on the National Assembly to reject any amendments that concentrate regulatory authority under medical practitioners. It urged lawmakers to preserve the autonomy of professional councils, respect ongoing litigation, and protect the multidisciplinary framework that sustains Nigeria’s health system.

“The attempt to foist an apartheid regime in the Nigerian health sector will spell doom,” the union stated. For JOHESU, the message is clear: safeguard professional independence, uphold judicial precedents, and prioritise policies that strengthen — rather than fracture — Nigeria’s healthcare system for the benefit of patients nationwide.

Multidisciplinary healthcare at risk

JOHESU stressed that healthcare delivery is inherently multidisciplinary, relying on collaboration among pharmacists, laboratory scientists, radiographers, nurses, community health practitioners and doctors — each governed by distinct laws and professional standards.

According to the union, the proposed amendments threaten this balance by concentrating regulatory authority in the hands of medical practitioners, undermining legally established professional councils. “The healthcare sector thrives on interdependence and collaborative teamwork,” JOHESU stated, warning that weakening the autonomy of other professions would erode standards designed to protect patients.

Alleged attempts to override regulatory bodies

The union accused some government officials within the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare (FMOH&SW) of backing executive amendment bills that would override the statutory powers of independent counsels. JOHESU cited previous disputes where doctors allegedly resisted inspections by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), and the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN). Courts, it said, consistently upheld the authority of these bodies to regulate their respective professions.

The union referenced a 2007 Federal High Court ruling affirming PCN’s regulatory powers and a 2016 National Industrial Court judgment declaring medical laboratory science an independent profession not subordinate to medicine. It also recalled a 2018 suit by the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) seeking to expand medical council control over laboratory practice — a case struck out for lack of evidence and now on appeal. JOHESU argued that legislating on matters still before the courts would be premature and contrary to parliamentary rules.

Pharmacy and drug safety concerns

A major flashpoint is pharmacy regulation. JOHESU insisted that the PCN board must reflect professional expertise, not vague “community interest” representation. The council oversees pharmaceutical education, licensing, inspections, and discipline across the drug supply chain. Any dilution of its authority, JOHESU warned, could weaken drug control mechanisms, increase counterfeit medicine risks, and compromise patient safety. Professional independence in pharmacy, the union stressed, is central to safeguarding public health.

Laboratory practice and diagnostic integrity

On laboratory services, JOHESU warned that subordinating laboratory scientists to doctors would undermine diagnostic accuracy and violate established legal precedents. Accurate laboratory results underpin effective treatment decisions. Interference in regulatory oversight, the union argued, could disrupt quality assurance systems and weaken accountability structures that protect patients.

Opposition to Medical and Dental Practitioners Bill 2026

JOHESU strongly criticised provisions in the proposed Medical and Dental Practitioners Bill 2026 (HB 2695), particularly Section 42(3) and (4). The bill seeks to repeal the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act and enact new legislation. The union said the bill fails to clearly define “prescription” and would bar Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) from prescribing medicines in primary healthcare facilities — despite being trained and authorised by the government to do so.

JOHESU warned that this would undermine primary healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved communities where CHEWs play a critical frontline role. The union also noted that globally, pharmacists and other trained professionals are increasingly authorised to prescribe specific medications to reduce waiting times and improve system efficiency. Blocking such practices in Nigeria, it argued, would reverse progress and strain already overburdened facilities.

Public health implications

JOHESU framed its opposition not merely as a professional dispute but as a public health imperative. Centralising regulatory control under one profession, it said, would destabilise collaborative healthcare delivery, weaken independent oversight of drug safety and diagnostics, increase bottlenecks in primary care and undermine patient access and service efficiency. The union warned that such changes could erode trust, reduce accountability, and ultimately harm patient outcomes.