Reinvigorating Kwara’s Agric Architecture

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the unwavering commitment of the Kwara State Government, under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to reinvigorating the state’s agricultural sector with a view to making the state one of the food baskets of the nation…

It is a sad commentary that despite Nigeria’s vast arable land and abundant human resources, the country is still bedevilled with acute food security crises, arising from a plethora of factors, including the abrupt removal of the petroleum subsidy by President Bola Tinubu in 2023, and the seemingly intractable security challenges, which had forced many farmers, especially in the rural communities, to abandon their farmlands and livelihoods.

And, of course, climate change also remains a potent debilitating factor. Consequently, domestic food production has remained grossly insufficient to meet the demands of the citizenry, resulting in a high number of food-insecure populace.

For instance, a startling study revealed that close to 31 million people across the country were facing severe food insecurity as of mid-2025. And the situation is compounded by high food prices, a large number of people in poverty, and a significant risk of acute malnutrition, especially among the women, children and vulnerable individuals.

It is against this worrisome backdrop that the efforts and giant strides of the Kwara State Government in the agriculture sector, under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, should be applauded, most especially his administration’s avowed commitment to reversing the ugly situation, and ensuring that the state truly becomes one of the food baskets of the nation.

Tractors

Realising that tractors, in modern day agriculture, are essential for farmers as they drastically increase efficiency by performing heavy-duty tasks like tilling, ploughing, and harvesting, much faster than manual labour, the state government in 2024 procured 32 new tractors which were distributed to the 16 local governments for hiring to the farmers for a token.

This year, the state government added 16 additional tractors to the existing fleet. Besides, the state government also distributed to the farmers across the state a good number of essential farm-inputs, worth millions of naira, including maize, rice, soybean seeds, fertilizers, herbicides, and knapsack sprayers, across the 16 local government areas, under the Kwara ACreSAL Initiative.

Commissioner speaks

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Afees Abolore Alabi, who gave the scorecard of his ministry at a quarterly inter-ministerial press briefing in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday, October 22, said: “This effort strengthens food security, improves mechanisation, and supports women and youths in agriculture.”

The distribution, Dr. Alabi disclosed, was conducted in collaboration with the 16 local government chairmen and the State Farmers Support and Welfare Committee, to ensure that the resources effectively reach the grassroots farmers, adding that by their mandate, the ministry is unwaveringly committed to advancing food security, empowering farmers, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the state.

The core areas of focus by the ministry, according to Dr. Alabi, include policy development and implementation, under which farmers undergo thorough modern and climate-resilient farming techniques; farmer support initiatives to enable the farmers have direct access to inputs, training, and extension services; value chain and rural development, under which farmers have access to agro-processing, market, and rural infrastructure.

He said that the ultimate goal is the attainment of food security and livelihoods that would ensure food availabile ity and improved nutrition. He added that it also aimed to encourage public-private collaboration and engagements, as well as stakeholders’ coordination.

Mega Farm Settlements

Another significant milestone of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration was the establishment of Mega Farm Settlements across seven local government areas of the state. The farm settlements, according to the commissioner, are part of the state government’s larger initiative to boost agricultural production and support farmers.

He added: “Kwara farm settlements are part of a larger initiative by the Kwara State Government and the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) to boost food production and economic growth.

The Renewed Hope Mega Farm Settlement initiative aims to empower farmers, create jobs, and enhance rural transformation. “Thus, the state government has set aside 4,000 hectares of land for farm settlements across seven local government areas, focusing on commercial farming and mass production of crops like maize, rice, cassava, and soya-beans, among others.

“Some of the areas earmarked for these settlements include Ogundele/Atete in Ilorin-West: 278.66 hectares; Ilorin-South: 535.75 hectares; Bayero/Igbaja: 934.71 hectares; Isanlu-Isin: 530 hectares; Offa/Ira: 410 hectares; and Erin-Ile: 420 hectares. “The government aims to arrange farmers into clusters, cooperatives, and groups to encourage commercial farming and has signed MoUs with local and foreign investors to set up agro-allied industries.

“Additionally, the state government has earmarked 1,000 hectares for pastoral development in Gida Magajiya Cattle Ranch, Kaiama Local Government Area, to reduce farmer-herder conflicts and create job opportunities. “In Ora Farm Settlement Scheme, participating farmers receive five hectares of farmland, with NALDA providing infrastructure like schools, health centres, and mechanisation hubs.

In Oro-Ago Plantation, 18,000 hectares are dedicated to crop cultivation and pasture development, improving food production and security, while in Agbeyangi Plantation, farmers are receiving vital support for agricultural development. “The initiative prioritises youths and women inclusion, offering access to land, inputs, and infrastructure. NALDA has partnered with Arzikin Noma Nigeria Limited to manage the Ora site, providing financing for farmers and infrastructure support.”

NPFS

Strikingly, almost three decades after, Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration recently approved the revitalisation of the National Programme for Food Security (NPFS), signalling a renewed drive towards strengthening food systems, revitalising legacy agricultural programmes, and achieving sustainable food security in the state.

According to Dr. Alabi the project, cofunded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), marked a significant milestone in the governor’s effort to modernise the agricultural sector, and empower rural communities, describing the initiative as one that would reposition the state’s agricultural landscape for inclusive growth and productivity.

The commissioner added that the revived NPFS would focus on key interventions, including irrigation infrastructure, farmer capacity building, value chain development, and improved access to credit and markets.

“These efforts align with the administration’s vision of creating a self-sustaining agricultural economy that guarantees food availability and supports smallholder farmers,” he stated. He said: “The revitalised NPFS is projected to directly benefit thousands of smallholder farmers through improved yields, access to irrigation facilities, and expanded market opportunities, while contributing significantly to the state’s food security target.

“The Ministry of Agriculture has made significant progress in farmer empowerment, mechanisation, and value chain expansion, as the state government distributed in 2025 additional 16 tractors and essential farm inputs, including maize, rice, and soybean seeds, fertilizers, herbicides, and knapsack sprayers across all 16 local government areas. “In addition to the 32 tractors earlier distributed, these interventions are enhancing farm productivity, promoting cluster-based farming, and strengthening cooperative linkages designed to improve efficiency and rural livelihoods.”

Dr. Alabi added that the ministry has intensified collaboration with relevant agencies and institutions to advance food production and agribusiness, including partnerships with the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) to strengthen the rice value chain, ongoing collaboration with OLAM Group to position Kwara as a leading hub for soya bean production and processing, and strategic ties with universities and research institutions to promote student-led agribusiness initiatives across the state.

Commendation

Commending Governor AbdulRazaq for his unwavering commitment to agricultural transformation, the commissioner described him as a leader whose foresight has continued to attract critical development partnerships to the state. These milestones, Dr. Alabi noted, reflected Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration’s strategic commitment to building a modern and resilient agricultural sector capable of driving inclusive growth and ensuring food security for all, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to consolidating progress and unlocking new frontiers of growth in the sector.

He further assured all of the state government’s commitment to sustaining these gains through effective monitoring, stakeholder engagement, and continued investment in technologydriven agriculture.

The state government is equally intensifying effort on Bio-Fertilizer Facility and Backyard Farming Programme, a partnership with CONTEC Global Agro Limited to establish a bio-fertilizer facility has reached an advanced stage, according to the commissioner, adding that the initiatives would promote backyard farming among women and youths in the state. In addition, he disclosed that the government has strengthened the Rice Value Chain with sustained collaboration with the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), thereby enhancing rice production and promoting made-inKwara rice for the populace.

With an eye fixed on industrialisation and value chain development, it is a thing of joy that the construction of the Kaiama Shea Butter Factory projected to create over 10,000 jobs along the Shea value chain has reached an advanced stage. The state government has also intensified strategic engagement with OLAM Group to position the state as a hub for soya bean production and processing.

JONAPWD

To ensure inclusivity in agriculture, the state government has ensured that persons with disabilities are not left behind. Thus, it has engaged the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Kwara State Chapter, to ensure that their members also benefit, equitably from all agricultural programmes.

To all intents and purposes, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has demonstrated strategic leadership through farmer empowerment, value chain development, and inclusive agricultural growth, aligning with the Kwara State Government’s priorities for sustainable agriculture, rural transformation, and food security.