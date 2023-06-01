Reinvest Subsidy Money In Job Creation, Infrastructure, Group Tells FG

The natives, a pro-democracy and anti-sabotage group, has advised the Federal Government to reinvest the money to be saved from subsidy removal into job creation, healthcare, education and other infrastructure developments. The leader of the group, Smard Edwards, at a press conference in Abuja, said the group is in support of the subsidy removal, arguing that about N400 billion spent monthly by the Federal Government to subsidise the product was beneficial only to a few Nigerians.

Edwards, who is also the Executive Secretary of Petroleum and Energy Related Matters, called for the immediate revocation of licence of oil marketers who engage in hoarding of fuel due to the removal of subsidy. “It is not only about the election, it is directed towards a better life for Nigerians home and abroad,” he stated. He assured Nigerians that his group will engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the country is governed under the rule of law and for the prosperity of all Nigerians.