Reinvest Subsidy Money In Job Creation, Infrastructure Devt, Group Tells FG

The Natives, a pro-democracy and anti-sabotage group has urged the Federal Government to reinvest the money to be saved from subsidy removal, in job creation, health care, education and other infrastructure development.

The Supreme Leader of the group, Smard Edwards, at a press conference held in Abuja, said the group is in support of the subsidy removal, arguing that about N400 billion spent monthly by the Federal Government to subsidise the product was beneficial only to a few Nigerians.

Edwards who is also Executive Secretary of the Petroleum and Energy Related Matters, Civil Society of Nigeria, called for immediate revocation of licence of any oil marketer who engages in hoarding of fuel due to removal of subsidy.

“It is not only about elections, it is directed towards better life for all Nigerians home and abroad,” he stated.

He assured that his group will engage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the country is governed under the rule of law and for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

“We want to state clearly that as citizens of Nigeria, we asked for it; we will not postpone any doom’s day, as a matter of fact, it is not a doom.

“We asked every candidate for the removal; we demanded it from the past government. We were assured it will never go beyond June (this year).

“We got the assurances of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, the NLC, the TUC (and all) the political parties (that they will remove the subsidy).

“We knew it was coming; it will end in June and we will never allow anyone to reinstate this sabotage of our livelihood,” Edwards added.

He also called on President Tinubu to reach out to other presidential candidates who contested the election with him, with the aim of building a united Nigeria.