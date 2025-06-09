Reinsurance Firm Names GMD

Share

Continental Reinsurance Holdings (CRH) has appointed the former Managing Director of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Nigeria, Lawrence Nazare, as group managing director.

Headquartered in Botswana, Continental Reinsurance Holdings said the group also made several key leadership changes that reflect the company’s continued evolution into a pan-African holding structure and its commitment to robust governance and strategic growth.

Nazare will oversee the group’s pan-African operations and long-term strategic direction.

Joining him on the board of CRH are two non-executive directors, Mr Paul Kokoricha, former chairman of Continental Reinsurance Plc, now appointed chairman of the board at the group level and Mr Steve Iwenjora, formerly a non-executive director at Continental Reinsurance Plc, who has now been appointed a non-executive director at group level.

Also in Nigeria, Dr Fatai Lawal was appointed managing director of Continental Reinsurance Plc, Nigeria.

The Nigerian entity got three new non-executive directors, whose appointments have received regulatory clearance from the National Insurance Commission.

They include Mr Segun Adebanji, chairman of the board and non-executive director.

