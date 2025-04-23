Reinstated Osun LG Chairmen Pay Courtesy Visit To Oyetola

Share

The Local Government Chairmen in Osun State who were recently reinstated paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, at his Iragbiji residence on Easter Monday, expressing their appreciation for his intervention in securing their return to office.

The visit was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja by Bolaji Akinola, Media and Communications Adviser to the Minister, who described the meeting as both “symbolic and heartfelt.”

Led by Abiodun Idowu, Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), the delegation extended Easter greetings to the Minister while commending his unwavering commitment to grassroots governance and political inclusivity.

“The Chairmen expressed profound gratitude to Minister Oyetola for his steadfast support and pivotal role in facilitating their reinstatement,” the statement read. “They acknowledged his enduring dedication to good governance, describing his guidance as instrumental to their successful return.”

The visit underscored the strong bond between the Minister and local leadership in Osun State, highlighting Oyetola’s influential role in fostering stability and democratic values at the grassroots level.

In a continuation of his Easter engagements, Oyetola also paid a courtesy visit on Tuesday to former Osun State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bisi Akande, at his Ila residence.

During the visit, Oyetola exchanged Easter greetings with Chief Akande and held discussions on national development, party cohesion, and progressive leadership. He praised the elder statesman’s legacy of service, describing him as a “pillar of progressive politics and a beacon of democratic ideals in Nigeria.”

Both visits, according to the Minister’s office, reflect the values of loyalty, respect, and collaborative leadership that continue to shape the political and governance structure in Osun State and across the nation.

Share