Reinstated Osun APC LG Chairmen Freeze Council Accounts

Following the official resumption of office by the reinstated Local Government officials in Osun State, the Council Chairmen and Councillors have ordered immediate freezing of various council accounts as they formally resumed duty on Wednesday.

The Council Chairmen warned Governor Ademola Adeleke and others in charge of the council resources to steer clear of public funds, saying “Any form of illegal transaction will have consequences”.

The reinstated Chairmen and Councillors cautioned the state government and Chairman of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) to shelve the planned Local Government election as there’s no vacancy in any of the 30 councils for them to fix.

Also, the Chairmen mourned the untimely death of the members of the party particularly the Irewole Local Government Chairman, Hon. Remi Abass who was gruesomely killed by suspected political assailants on Monday.

Addressing a Press Conference at Ilerioluwa Campaign Office, Osogbo, Chairman Ifedayo Local Government, Hon. Abiodun Idowu applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and strict adherence to the rule of law just as he hailed high sense of professionalism and commitment exhibited by the security agencies in the state.

Idowu who is the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON Chairman, reassured their readiness to good governance at the grassroots saying, “Having returned to office, we want to reaffirm our commitment to serving our people more and our social contract to create job and wealth for the teeming youth of the state will be implemented without compromise”

“All our Chairmen will work assiduously to create value chains in agricultural sector so that food security will be ensured in our state.

“We will devote attention to mechanized farming so farmers across the state will have a new lease of life.

“We are aware of the shortage of teachers in our schools and health professionals in all our health centres and facilities. We declare to fill this shortage in no distant time.

“We have met as an association and concluded that the 1500 teachers and over 2000 health workers employed by the APC Government of former governor Adegboyega Oyetola but which were sacked on assumption of Office of Governor Ademola Adeleke will be reabsorbed into the system.

“Since their salaries and emoluments are statutorily charged from the Local Government Allocation, we hold that bringing them back on board to render essential services to the people of the state will not halt or hinder the progress of governance in the state.

“We know Government exists because of the people and it is our responsibility as Leaders of governments at the local government to prioritize the welfare and well-being of the Citizens.

“The Modalties for the re-absorption of the 1,500 teachers and over 2,000 health workers will be communicated to the concerned employees in the due course”, Idowu reaffirmed.

He said the council chairmen and councillors were ready to work with the state government to collectively ensure the dividends of democracy for the people of the state.

While reassuring their commitment to hit the ground running, Idowu appealed to the people of the various councils to continue to support their Chairmen and councillors as they resumed to work.

He lamented the needless crisis that trailed the resumption on Monday just as he urged the security agencies not to relent on their oars to maintaining law and order in the state.

“In the Carnage that took place on Monday and afterwards, we lost more than seven members of our party and supporters; while many of them sustained varying degrees of injuries. One of the victims was a prominent member of our Association, Aderemi Abass.

“We pray God forgive his shortcomings, accept his soul and grant his family the strength to withstand the exit of their breadwinner and patriotic Nigerian.

“For record purpose, we lost two of our members in Irewole Local Government, 7 persons were seriously injured also in Ilesa West, 3 members wounded including the security personnel; and in Isokan, they killed our Ward 2 Chairman while 10 people were wounded.

“Similarly in Ile-Ife, 8 members of our party were seriously injured and in Iwo two were feared dead. In total 8 people confirmed dead while 49 persons were seriously injured and hospitalized.

“We want to respectfully appeal to the Nigerian Police Force, Directorate of State Security and other security agencies to fish out the killers of Remi Abass and other APC members bludgeoned to death by hoodlums on Monday”, Idowu appealed.

“We call on the Security to Invite for interrogation the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Akogun Lere Oyewumi and Member of the Osun State House of Assembly representing Isokan/Irewole State Constituency, Hon. Abiola Ibrahim Inaolaji.

“There are credible information linking the two PDP politicians to the killing of Hon. Remi Abass.

“Senator Lere Oyewumi has a history of inciting members of his party against opposition members. In fact, in 2023, the killing of a Ward Treasurer of our Party in Ikire, Saheed Oyegunju, who was kidnapped and later killed by hoodlums adorning PDP attires, has been reportedly linked to him.

The Police must do everything within the law to investigate all the rumours linking Lere Oyewumi to political thuggery and infamy in Irewole and environs.

“We also have on good authority that that killers of Hon. Remi Abass parted from an abode belonging to Hon. Inaolaji. The Police and other security agencies must work hard to fish out the Perpetrators of wanton killing of Remi Abass,” Idowu explained.

Ends

