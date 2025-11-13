Reinstate Ataoja’s 4th Position Among Osun Obas, Osogbo Royal Families Tell Adeleke

The royal houses in Osogbo land have appealed to the Osun State Government to reinstate the Ataoja of Osogbo to the fourth position in rankings of the Osun Council of Obas.

They protested against the Oluwo of Iwo allegedly occupying the Ataoja’s position in the ranking of monarchs.

Speaking on behalf of the royal families at a press conference at Aruru Gbaemu compound in Osogbo on Tuesday, Prince Lekan Salami urged the state government to immediately return Ataoja throne to the fourth position.

According to the royal families – Sogbo, Lahanmi and Matanmi –the Ataoja is one of the direct descendants of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race and first king of Ile-Ife.