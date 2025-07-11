Reimagining Africa’s Hospitality Future: Hotel Managers Conference Africa 2025 Unveils Markers

This year’s edition of Hotel Managers Conference Africa 2025, with the theme: Synergising for Sustainable Growth Through Global Best Practices, lived up to its billing as an emerging conference for the hospitality in Africa, as it attracted an impressive list of experts, hoteliers, sponsors and partners as well stakeholders and participants from Nigeria and across the globe.

Convened by Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, the Conference, which is in its seventh year, had as headline sponsor, IDS Next, a firm dedicated to providing technological solutions for the hospitality industry.

Held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, this year’s gathering was a notch higher, as it witnessed insightful discussions and presentations focused on the future of the hospitality industry in Africa, with attention to details, as the various speakers highlighted a number of issues and emerging trends that would lead to the growth and sustenance of the industry in Africa.

As the hospitality industry in Africa continues to evolve, it is clear that the sector’s future will be shaped by a new wave of thinkers, innovators, and leaders who are reimagining the industry’s potential.

The conference marked a significant milestone in the development of Africa’s hospitality industry, highlighting the need for innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and investment in human capital. Industry leaders and experts converged to share insights, best practices, and experiences that will shape the future of the sector.

Adopting global best practices

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, in her presentation stressed the importance of adopting global best practices in the hospitality industry.

She noted that, “The conference provides a platform for industry players to exchange ideas, explore emerging trends, and build networks that will strengthen the sector’s resilience and competitiveness.”

The Commissioner reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to investing in infrastructure, security, and capacity development programmes that enable the sector to thrive.

According to her, “This commitment is crucial in creating an enabling environment for the hospitality industry to grow and develop.”

People-led industry

Karl Hala, Group General Manager of Continental Hotel Group, highlighted the critical role that people will play in shaping the future of Africa’s hospitality industry.

He emphasised that, “Africa’s hospitality story is not new, but the chapter that the industry is about to write together will be different.”

“Africa’s future in hospitality will be powered by its own people, retooled, reimagined, and ready to lead,” said Hala. He called for investment in human capital and the development of skills that are tailored to the needs of the industry.

Hala also stressed the need for innovative training models that are tailored to the needs of the African hospitality industry.

“Outdated curriculums and instructors who have never worked in a five-star hotel are not equipped to prepare students for the demands of the industry,” he disclosed.

He advocated for, “Bringing classrooms into hotels, rewarding curiousity over conformity, and investing in VR, AI, and gamification – tools that speak to today’s digital-native youths.”

As the industry looks to the future, it is clear that Africa’s hospitality industry will be powered by its people. With a focus on innovative training models, decentralisation, and empowerment of young professionals, the industry is poised for growth and success.

Investment in human capital is critical to the development of the hospitality industry in Africa. This includes investment in training programmes, capacity development, and skills development.

This approach, he said, will help to develop skills that are relevant to the industry and prepare students for the demands of the modern hospitality industry.

Driving force for economic growth

The conference spotlighted the importance of hospitality as a driver of economic growth, employment, and cultural diplomacy. Hala noted that hospitality is more than just service – it is strategy. He noted that when done right, hospitality can be transformational, driving economic growth, employment, and soft power.

According to him, “There’s need for decentralisation in the hospitality industry. Talent is not limited to major cities like Lagos and Nairobi, but can be found in smaller towns and cities. He advocated for regional hospitality hubs that can nurture and develop talent across the continent.”

Hala urged young professionals to take charge of their careers, train hard, think globally, and act locally. He encouraged them to lead with audacity and build their own entrances if necessary.

The conference highlighted Africa’s vast potential in the hospitality industry. With its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and warm hospitality, Africa has the potential to become a major player in the global hospitality industry.

Focus on technology

Technology will play a critical role in shaping the future of Africa’s hospitality industry. From online booking systems to mobile check-in and digital payment systems, technology will enhance the guest experience and improve operational efficiency.

The conference also highlighted the importance of sustainability and environmental responsibility in the hospitality industry. Industry leaders emphasised the need for hotels and resorts to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their environmental footprint.

Africa’s rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes are a major draw for tourists. The conference highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage sites and promoting cultural tourism.

The two-day gathering attracted a number of sponsors and partners, which include; OPay, Huawei/Augix, 21st Century Evolution, Ikogosi Warm Springs, Eko Hotels, Lagos Continental, Timeless Beach Resorts, Serene Hospitality, Tojum Hospitality, Monty Suites, Elomaz Hotels, Black Diamond, JS Signature, Radisson Blu, Presken Hotels, Glocient Hospitality, Hotel Managers School, and Rosmohr Hotels.

It also had an impressive list of faculty members and key speakers such as: Dr Belinda Nwosu, Faculty of Organisational Behaviour and HRM at Lagos Business School; Mr Olajide Abiola, Founder/CEO of Gidanka Abuja; Dr Michael Pinder, General Manager of JS Signature Hotel Port Harcourt; Ahmed Raza, District Director of Radisson Hotel Group Nigeria; and Johnny El Ghobri, General Manager of Black Diamond Hotel Lagos.