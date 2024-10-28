New Telegraph

Reimagined Aso-oke: Andrew Tabitha’s Roots’ collection adds more dimension

  • 2 mins ago
  • 1 minute read

At the just concluded Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL) Andrew Tabitha put his ‘Roots’ collection on display. A collection, which was described as a masterclass in cultural storytelling through fashion. The use of Aso-Oke, a fabric deeply rooted in Yoruba tradition, is reimagined with a modern twist, bringing a fresh, yet authentic feel to the collection.

Each garment echoes the designer’s dedication to honouring Diasporan heritage, while offering a contemporary aesthetic that speaks to a global audience. The collection effortlessly blends the old with the new; showcasing that fashion can be both a celebration of one’s past and a bold statement of present-day identity.

