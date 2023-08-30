Rehabilitation, Modernisation Of Ports To Commence Soon – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday, said the rehabilitation and modernisation of the nation’s ports would commence soon.

According to a statement from the Minister’s media office, Oyetola stated this shortly after concluding his interaction with the various heads of agencies and departments under his Ministry.

The Minister, who was inaugurated Monday last week, began receiving briefings from the heads of agencies and departments under his ministry almost immediately.

So far, he has interacted with all the departmental heads and followed up with the heads of agencies, beginning with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Nigeria Shippers’ Council.

He rounded off the briefings on Wednesday with the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron and the Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).

Oyetola promised to look into some of the issues impeding their smooth operations with relevant agencies of the government, just as he reiterated the need for effective collaboration among agencies within the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry so as to realise the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for the sector.

He also noted that dredging of the nation’s ports would also continue so as to make them remain navigable, enhance their operations, and ensure improved revenue generation for the Federal Government.

“The briefings have been educative and enlightening. It gave me the opportunity to listen to the challenges of the departments and agencies under our Ministry, and I have resolved, to work with my team to ensure we hit the ground running immediately. We remain committed to the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President,” the minister noted.