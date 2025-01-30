Regulatory Violation: JAMB Suspends Law Admission Into Eight Varsities

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended admissions into the law programme of eight universities over violation of regulatory procedures.

The affected universities are: Kwara State University, Malete, Ilorin, Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State; Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State; Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State; Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State; Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State; Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State and Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

A statement signed by JAMB’s Public Communications Adviser, Dr Fabian Benjamin, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the admission ban on the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, in particular, would last for two academic sessions. The statement partly read:

“JAMB will not be conducting admissions for the law programme in some selected universities following suspension of the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for the 2025/2026 academic session at the following universities:

“Please note that the suspension of the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, will last for two academic sessions: specifically, the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions.

“As a result, JAMB will not approve any admissions for candidates seeking to enroll in the law programme at the aforementioned universities for the 2025/2026 academic session.

