Regulatory Crackdown: Jaiz Bank, Notore, 11 Others Face Sanctions As NGX Delists 10 Firms

In what is shaping up to be a defining year for corporate governance on the Nigerian capital market, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has intensified its regulatory crackdown on listed firms with a poor culture of financial disclosure.

Jaiz Bank Plc, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, and 11 other publicly listed companies are now under the regulatory microscope for failing to meet the NGX’s strict requirements on timely submission of their audited financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

This latest development follows a sweeping delisting campaign by the Exchange, which has already shown the door to ten defaulting companies in the first half of 2025—a signal that the era of regulatory leniency may be fast fading.

The companies in the crosshairs

In a recent regulatory disclosure, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo)—the independent oversight arm of the Nigerian Exchange Group—named 13 companies that have violated the post-listing rules mandating timely disclosure of audited accounts.

They include: Jaiz Bank Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Smart Products Nigeria Plc, Prestige Assurance Plc, Regency Alliance Insurance Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, C & I Leasing Plc, Conoil Plc, and International Energy Insurance Plc, among others.

According to NGX RegCo, these entities have either acquired the Missed Regulatory Filing (MRF) or Awaiting Regulatory Approval (AWR) Compliance Status Indicators, NGX red flags denoting non-compliance with financial reporting obligations.

“The sanctions for non-compliance with periodic financial disclosure obligations are clearly spelt out in the Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing,” NGX RegCo stated, referencing its rulebook that governs market conduct.

Jaiz Bank: Sharia-compliant but filing-deficient

Jaiz Bank, Nigeria’s flagship non-interest bank, has drawn particular scrutiny for failing to submit both its 2024 full-year and Q1 2025 earnings reports as of June 5, 2025—despite earlier commitments to the contrary.

The board had convened as early as March 14, 2025, to review its audited 2024 accounts, yet the financials have not been made available to the public.

Compounding investor uncertainty is the absence of any declared dividend, despite expectations that the bank would publish its numbers before the end of Q2.

According to its 2023 filings, Jaiz Bank had six significant shareholders—excluding the Islamic Development Bank— whose cumulative stake rose sharply to 74.82 per cent in December 2024 from 65.15 per cent a year earlier, after a fresh capital infusion.

Including the Islamic Development Bank, major shareholders collectively held 80.44 per cent of Jaiz’s equity in 2024, up from 56.09 per cent in 2023.

Despite this capital strength, the bank’s share price has remained range-bound for most of the year, a pattern that analysts link to its ownership concentration and inconsistent reporting history.

The bank had projected a net profit of ₦8.08 billion for Q2’25, with expected gross earnings of ₦28.39 billion—figures that now hang in limbo pending official release.

Notore Chemical Industries: Facing the Edge of Delisting

Among the lagging filers, Notore Chemical Industries Plc stands out not just for its late filing, but for its apparent regulatory inertia.

Market observers believe Notore may soon be delisted, given that it has neither submitted its 2024 results nor provided satisfactory communication to investors or the Exchange.

Once touted as a key player in Nigeria’s agricultural industrialisation drive, Notore has struggled with financial viability, production bottlenecks, and poor investor confidence.

The company’s continuous failure to meet post-listing obligations now raises existential questions about its future on the Exchange as a going concern.

Conoil and Others: Struggling but trying

Conoil Plc, while among the flagged entities, has at least published unaudited full-year 2024 financials. This gesture may reduce the severity of any pending sanctions, though it does not absolve them of regulatory non

These enforcement actions are long overdue, but the high number of defaulting companies raises systemic concerns about the quality of corporate governance on the NGX

compliance. Conoil’s silence regarding dividend announcements for FY2024 has further dampened investor sentiment, despite steady petroleum product sales and a historically resilient profit base.

As of this writing, the company has yet to publish a timetable for filing its audited accounts. Other companies such as Mutual Benefits Assurance, Royal Exchange, and Unity Bank—all perennially under the regulator’s radar—are also yet to demonstrate compliance or release credible timelines for submission.

The Price of Non-Compliance: Delistings and Investor Exit So far in 2025, the NGX has delisted ten companies, citing persistent failures in financial reporting, corporate governance lapses, and market-inhibiting behavior.

The list includes: Union Diagnostics and Clinical Services Plc, Studio Press Nigeria Plc, Evans Medical Plc, Nigeria-German Chemicals Plc, Road Nigeria Plc, AG Leventis Nigeria Plc, Ekocorp Plc, Capital Oil Plc, Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc, and Premier Paints Plc. Delisting is the ultimate regulatory sanction—one that strips companies of the liquidity, credibility, and capital access that a listing status confers.

For investors, it often results in the loss of a formal trading avenue, with holdings effectively frozen in time.

Investor sentiment and market implementation

The regulatory clampdown— though necessary—has left a mixed taste in the mouths of retail investors and institutional players alike.

While some applaud NGX for finally enforcing long-dormant rules, others worry that frequent sanctions may deepen already-low investor confidence in Nigerian equities.

“These enforcement actions are long overdue, but the high number of defaulting companies raises systemic concerns about the quality of corporate governance on the NGX,” said an equity analyst with a Lagosbased investment research company who did not want his name mentioned.

The analyst urged the NGX to ensure level playing ground for all, insisting that the regulator should not be discriminatory in applying its rules.

The Exchange has maintained that the rules are not punitive but are meant to “safeguard market integrity and protect investors,” especially as Nigeria looks to attract more foreign capital into its capital markets.

Last line

The NGX’s regulatory posture in 2025 is clear: listed entities must either meet their reporting obligations or prepare to exit the stage.

With the first half of the year already marred by ten delistings and a fresh wave of pending sanctions, the second half could see more exits unless defaulting firms move swiftly to publish their audited numbers and comply with postlisting rules.

For Jaiz Bank, Notore, and their counterparts, the clock is ticking—and the Exchange’s hammer is poised to strike.

