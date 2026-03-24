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March 24, 2026
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Regulatory Action Cuts Zichis Agro-Allied Share Price By 50.58% As NGX Lifts Suspension

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) have sanctioned Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc, resulting in a 50.58 per cent reduction in its share price.

The NGX had earlier, on February 23, 2026, suspended trading in the company’s shares in accordance with Rule 7.0 of its Rulebook on the suspension of trading in listed securities.

Findings indicate that following regulatory action, Zichis Agro-Allied’s share price was adjusted downward by 50.58 per cent, dropping from N17.36 at the close of suspension to N8.58.

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However, both the SEC and NGX did not disclose specific details of the investigation that led to the sanction. Meanwhile, NGX Regulation Limited has announced the lifting of the suspension on trading in the company’s shares, effective Monday, March 23, 2026.

In a market bulletin dated March 23, 2026, the Exchange stated that the decision followed the conclusion of its investigation into trading activities in the company’s shares, noting that corrective measures had been implemented to safeguard market integrity.

The Exchange added that the move underscored its commitment to maintaining a fair, orderly and efficient market, while protecting investors’ interests.

With the suspension now lifted, trading licence holders and the investing public have been cleared to resume transactions in Zichis AgroAllied Industries Plc shares.

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