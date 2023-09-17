Regulations of Social Media Usage in Nigeria

The ban on X (formerly twitter) in Nigeria between 5th June, 2021 and 13th January, 2022 which restricted its use in the country cost the Nigerian economy $26.1bn (10.72trillion), as stated by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 18th January, 2022.

Likewise, the action affected the social and religious well-being of Nigeria as it is a medium of social and religious gratification for some Nigerians and reduced the traffic drawn to media channels that uses the twitter space. Furthermore, the citizens were denied their right to freedom of speech and information sharing.

This act was condemned by both local and international bodies and after seven months, the ban was lifted. Similarly, there were agitations from different quarters on social media regulations such as the former Speaker of the House of the Representative and the current Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, stating that social media must be regulated to prevent its ‘evil’ from taking root in the country.

Also, Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, had advocated for the strengthening of laws regulating the use of social media to prevent abuse. It can be seen how social media platforms have been used negatively over the years from cyber bullying to invasion of privacy, defamation of character, fake news dissemination, misinformation and propaganda.

Also, some individuals have lost self-esteem and have vowed to avoid social media platforms because of negative experiences they encountered. The abuse of gov- ernment officials, traditional and religious leaders on X is on the high side.

Abusive words are used on these platforms without checks which is different from what we see on traditional media like newspapers, televisions and radio stations. With these situations, one may feel the only way out is regulation of social media usage or making laws and sections but we must not forget that ‘when there is a ban, there is a way’ and this can be seen with X.

Most Nigerians never stop using Twitter rather devised other means to use the platform, from change of location to the use of other supporting applications to enable them use it, which mean no matter the ban or regulations, there is always a way out to use Twitter by Nigerians.

Against this backdrop, I am recommending sensitisation on, and not regulation of social media usage in Nigeria. The government, through the NOA and major stakeholders should embark on massive sensitisation of the masses on the use of social media, making them understand that ‘where their right stop is where other persons’ own start,’ making the masses know the need to respect the privacy of others.

Also, the stakeholders should sensitise the masses to learn how protect the government interest and Nigeria at large, by seeing the Nigerian project as an individual project. Finally, if the government should play this role adequately and making the exercise a periodic act, I believe it will go a long way to manage the negative use of social media in Nigeria.