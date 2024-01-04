Regulation, Tariff, Investment To Dominate Telecoms Ecosystems

In 2024, various issues affecting the telecoms industry will dominate the scene as government and stakeholders will be looking for lasting solutions, Abolaji Adebayo reports

While grappling with the challenges bedeviling the industry in previous years, stakeholders, telecoms operators, and consumers as well are looking forward to robust discussions in 2024 to address those challenges and forge ahead in the new year.

In the new year, issues concerning the regulation of the industry, cost of production, tariffs, investment, infrastructure, funding of the sector, especially the fintech startups and others, are lined up to be addressed in the various forums and gatherings.

Regulation

Over the years, the stakeholders have been talking about the regulation of the telecoms sector, advocating for a healthy regulatory framework by the Federal Government. According to them, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the body saddled with the responsibility of regulating the sector, has to be more independent.

They claimed that the regulatory capture encountered under the previous administration had to be thoroughly addressed to make operation easier for the players.

For instance, the President of the Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology Cable Satellite and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN), Comrade Adede John Williams, who is advocating for the repeal of the NCC Act, maintained that it would give the Agency more power to regulate the industry.

According to him, a repealed Act will empower the NCC more to be able to regulate various issues such as the harmonisation of payment for Right of Way (RoW) across the country, which has been the bane of telecoms infrastructure in the country.

He said the Federal Government needed to repeal the NCC Act going forward. “We’re not calling for the repeal because it’s not doing its statutory function, no, but there are things that need to have been added so that we can make it more explicit, more transparent, and add more penalties.

If something is wrong is wrong, how do we punish the offenders? Yes, it’s a regulatory agency that covers the telco environment, the ecosystem of the telecoms, and all that.

“A repealed Act will make telecom infrastructure a national critical infrastructure so that damaging the infrastructure will be a criminal case and punishable under the law.

If the Act is repealed and worked on, there would be a criminal penalty for people who vandalise the telecom Infrastructure because it is one major challenge that actually truncates the mode of operations of the telecoms as telcos lose so much in infrastructure maintenance. A typical example is the fibre optic cables that are laid all over the country,” he said.

Policy

In 2024, telecoms stakeholders will continue their talks on government policies in the sector as they seek amendments to those that are not favourable to the eco- system or repeal of such policies.

One of such is the harmonisation of various taxes choking the operators, which the Federal Government has promissed to do.

“Though for now, the telecoms industry has been thriving well, the policy is eco-friendly, but we look forward to seeing more eco- friendly policies, especially taxation, which has been the biggest problem in our industry,” the ATCEN boss said.

Production cost

Despite the increasing cost of production amid the lingering economic hardship, telecoms operators are not allowed to adjust their tariffs in commensuration with the cost of their production. On many occasions last year, the telcos had made moves to adjust their tariffs upward but were restricted by the NCC. This year, they said they had decided to persuade the Commission to find solutions to their challenges.

Tariffs

While agitating for an increase in their tariffs to be able to start the business, the telco consumers at every point have been antagonising such moves, claiming that the economic environment was too harsh for any operator to increase tariffs.

They also claimed that they did not enjoy the quality services they paid for, therefore, the operators have no reason to increase their tariffs. According to them, increasing any telecoms tariff during this period will add more woes to the difficulty already faced by consumers across the country.

If such a discussion or move is made in the new year as determined by the operators, the consumers have also said they would resist it. However, the NCC said it had been working on a win-win regulatory approach to ease the rising cost of production for the operators.

Concerned about the high cost of production in the industry, the management of the Agency promised the operators a friendly regulatory approach to ease their operation.

The Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Aminu Maida, said: “Indeed, the rising cost of business is affecting every sector. We are also looking at a win-win regulatory approach, but we need to be careful to avoid over-regulation, as over-regulation is inimical to competition in the industry.

“The NCC has recently undertaken the review of all categories of licences, both class, and individual, with a view to ensuring that our licensees are still able to work well within their capital and operating expenditure (COPEX).”

In the same vein, during a visit by Airtel delegation, he said, in line with the regulatory approach, the Commission considered it critical to have a win-win strategy and regulatory framework in place to ensure the sustainability of the industry.

“It’s critical for the NCC and telcos to develop win-win strategies for the Nigerian telecoms indus- try so that everybody gets value. The Minister has a blueprint, the President has the Renewed Hope Agenda, and they need to achieve it while telcos need to deliver value to the customers,” he said.

Competition Competition among the operators, especially between the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) on one hand, and between the big operators and small operators on the other, has been a major issue in the telecoms sector, which has to be ironed out in the new year.

While the ISPs are accusing the telcos of encroaching on their services, the small-scale operators said they were being frustrated out of the business by the big ones, urging the NCC to regulate the terrain. Meanwhile, Maida said competition was needed for the growth of the sector.

Maida, who said competition is key to the healthy growth of the telecoms sector, said the Commission would give closer attention to managing the competition in the industry.

“We are more inclined to promote competition by creating a level-playing ground for all our licensees,” he said. The NCC boss explained that the Commission was looking at all sides of the issue of competition in the sector.

Investment

Another great issue that will dominate the scene in 2024 will border on investment. Analysts said investment in Nigerian telecoms industry may be a little drawn back due to the economic situ- ation of the country.

According to them, foreign investment may not come as expected if the Federal Government does not address those issues that detract investors.

The most hit sub-sector is the startups, which may find it difficult to get funds from foreign investors based on their poor performance in 2023.

No fewer than nine Nigerian start- ups failed and shut down operations in 2023 after raising some funds from investors.

Stakeholders in the tech ecosystem have raised the alarm over the sustainability of startups in Nigeria in the coming year, as they are afraid they may find it difficult to raise funds.

They felt concerned following the shutting down of some Nigerian tech startups after raising over $70 million.

The startups shut down in 2023 after raising over $70 million from investors who had supported them with the funds in the last two years. The closures have raised concerns about the fate of other young and innovative companies seeking funding in the coming years.

While the companies shut down under different circumstances, venture capitalists argue that many of the failed startups received funding without sufficient due diligence.

The VCs also suggest that past investment decisions were rushed, emphasising the need for startups to demonstrate stronger viability and meet higher standards before securing investment in the future.

Amid dwindling funding, nine Nigerian startups that have shut down in 2023 went under with over $70 million investors’ funds raised in the last two years.

For one, venture capitalists said enough due diligence was not carried out in the past before funds were committed to most of the startups that have now failed.

This presupposes that any startup that will raise funds in the coming year would have to work harder and tick many boxes on the investors’ table before a cheque could be signed.

Last line

Though the Federal Government has come up with some innovations and policies, if well implemented, the sector will experience a new boom, otherwise, many telecom operators need high level of diligence to survive and thrive in 2024 and beyond.