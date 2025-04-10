Regulating Telecoms Sector For Growth Sustainability

Share

In the first quarter of 2025, Nigeria’s telecoms sector witnessed significant developments marked by regulatory, infrastructure challenges and evolving consumer trends. Abolaji Adebayo reports

Beginning from the first month of the year 2025, there has been controversy and chaos rocking the telecommunications sector due to regulatory imbalance especially the increase on tariff approval which was rejected by subscribers and other stakeholders.

However, the sector in Q1’25 showed steady growth in broadband access and digital financial services, though challenges like infrastructure bottlenecks and fraud remained.

Tariff hike

The long controversial tariff increase plan was executed, putting the sector into chaos as telecoms consumers kicked against the move.

On January 20, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50 per cent tariff adjustment for telecom operators, citing rising operational costs and the need to sustain the industry.

Announced in a press statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, on Monday, the Commission said the decision underlined the its regulatory role under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

It stated that the approved adjustment, significantly lower than the over 100 per cent requested by some operators, followed careful consideration of market conditions and ongoing industry reforms aimed at fostering sustainability.

The adjustments, according to the NCC, would adhere to the tariff bands established in the 2013 NCC Cost Study and would be reviewed on a case-bycase basis, guided by the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA) to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommunications operators, will be granting approval for tariff adjustment requests by Network Operators in response to prevailing market conditions.

“The adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50 per cent of current tariffs, though lower than the over 100 per cent requested by some network operators, was arrived at taking into account ongoing industry reforms that will positively influence sustainability.

“These adjustments will remain within the tariff bands stipulated in the 2013 NCC Cost Study, and requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis as is the Commission’s standard practice for tariff reviews.

It will be implemented in strict adherence to the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024,” the statement read.

For over a decade, telecoms tariffs have remained static despite surging operational costs. The NCC explained that the adjustment was necessary to close the widening gap between rising operational expenses and the rates charged for services.

The move was expected to enable operators to invest in infrastructure and innovation, improving network quality, customer service, and coverage for consumers.

The Commission emphasised that the decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

The objective was to strike a balance between supporting the sustainability of the telecommunications industry and addressing the financial pressures on Nigerian households and businesses.

Transparency

Recognising the potential impact on consumers, the NCC mandated the operators to implement the new tariffs transparently and fairly.

Telecoms providers were required to educate the public on the revised rates and demonstrate measurable improvements in service delivery as part of the adjustment process.

The Commission assured that it remained empathetic to the financial challenges faced by Nigerians and was committed to mitigating the impact of these changes.

Stakeholder’s engagement

As the regulator of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, the NCC pledged to maintain active engagement with stakeholders to create a conducive environment for operators, consumers, and the ecosystem at large.

The Commission reaffirmed its dedication to policies that drive connectivity, innovation, and inclusivity.

The tariff adjustment marked a significant step in addressing the challenges of the sector while safeguarding consumer interests, ensuring that the telecommunications industry remains a vital driver of Nigeria’s digital transformation.

“The NCC recognises the financial pressures faced by Nigerian households and businesses and remains deeply empathetic to the impact of tariff adjustments.

To this end, the Commission has mandated that operators implement these adjustments transparently and in a manner that is fair to consumers.

Operators are also required to educate and inform the public about the new rates while demonstrating measurable improvements in service

The decision of the NCC as very insensitive and not in the interest of Telecoms Services Consumers

delivery. “Additionally, the NCC reaffirms its dedication to fostering a resilient, innovative, and inclusive telecommunications sector.

Beyond protecting consumers, the Commission’s actions are designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry, support indigenous vendors and suppliers, and promote the overall growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“As a regulator, the NCC will continue to engage with stakeholders to create a telecommunications environment that works for everyone—one that protects consumers, supports operators, and sustains the ecosystem that drives connectivity across the nation,” it stated.

Repulsion

The approval and subsequent implementation of the new tariffs triggered reactions from both the stakeholders and consumers.

The National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS) said the planned tariff hike of telecommunication services in Nigeria would not be allowed to come to reality.

NATCOMS in a communique issued after an emergency meeting in Lagos considered “the decision of the NCC as very insensitive and not in the interest of Telecoms Services Consumers”.

In the communique jointly signed by NATCOMS’ President, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo and the National Secretary, Barrister Bayo Omotubora, the association said the new increment would be one additional burden too many for Nigerian telecoms users.

Also rejecting the new tariff hike, the subscribers, under the umbrella body of Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria) said the minister had no power to fix prices in a liberalised market.

The body, in a statement by its national chairman, Sina Bilesanmi, and made available to journalists Sunday, said tariff hike was not one of the issues agreed on with the regulator in Abuja.

Bilesanmi described telecoms sector pricing as a delicate area, and that the NCC should employ consultants to do data-based empirical cost analysis.

“The MNOs, through their representatives (ATCON and ALTON), are supposed to organise an enlightenment/sensitisation programme to address the issues.

The MNOs were supposed to discuss the percentage increment with the subscribers’ representatives after which it will be taken to the subscribers for discussion,” the group said.

However, despite all the brouhaha, the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) subsequently in February, 2025 secretly implemented a 50 per cent tariff hike, approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), leading to increased data prices and subscriber concerns.

This further fueled the war against the new tariff hike as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) directed subscribers to boycott the networks and threatened to go on strike.

Infrastructure development

Meanwhile, in the quarter under review, the federal government revealed its various efforts through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to bridge the telecommunication gaps in the country.

One of such efforts according to the government is the approval of $2 billion investment on telecoms infrastructure in the unserved and underserved communities across the country.

While speaking at the industry-focused

Stakeholder’s engagement session organised by the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) in Lagos on Thursday, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, noted that there were about 30 million Nigerians living without access to telecommunications.

Broadband

Nigeria’s broadband penetration rose to 55 per cent in Q1’25, up from 50 per cent in Q4’24, driven by continued 5G rollout and fiber optic expansion. MTN, Airtel, and Globacom expanded their 5G coverage to more cities, enhancing highspeed internet access.

Regulatory

Again in the quarter under review, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) introduced stricter Quality of Service (QoS) regulations, imposing fines on operators failing to meet service standards.

The Draft National Broadband Plan 2025-2030 was unveiled, aiming for 80% broadband penetration by 2030.

Mobile money/Fintech

Telecom operators deepened partnerships with fintech firms, boosting mobile money transactions by 25 per c3nt compared to Q4 2024.

Airtel’s SmartCash and MTN’s MoMo saw increased adoption due to enhanced interoperability with banks.

Data consumption

Average data usage per subscriber grew by 18 per cent, fueled by video streaming, remote work, and e-learning platforms.

Telcos introduced affordable data bundles to retain customers amid economic pressures.

Infrastructure challenges

Despite progress, fiber cuts, multiple taxation, and right-of-way disputes persisted, causing service disruptions in some states. The NCC engaged state governments to streamline infrastructure deployment processes.

Last line

In the face of the various chaotic trends that rocked the sector in the first quarter of the year, there are still plans for the development of the sector with investment commitment in infrastruture development.

