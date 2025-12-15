Regular Screening Key To Preventing Hypertension, Diabetes – Expert

A consultant family physician at the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi Iorfa Tor-Ayiin has advised Nigerians to undertake regular check-ups to prevent Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

He gave the advice at the closing session of the 9th Annual Abuja Cardiovascular Symposium (ACS) in Abuja. The symposium was organised by Cardiocare Multi-Specialty Hospital, a subsidiary of Limi Hospital Abuja.

Tor-Ayiin said: “Previously, people mainly died from infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and gastroenteritis. “Today, lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and hypertension are responsible for most deaths.

These are conditions people do not contract from others but develop due to lifestyle choices and ageing.” He said the rising burden of NCDs made continuous training for health workers essential.

He said: “These diseases are not new, but their prevalence is increasing. “This symposium is meant to refresh the knowledge of health workers on how best to manage diabetes, hypertension and heart failure.”