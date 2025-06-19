Regular, Proper Data Collection Critical To Devt – Don

Share

A Professor of Statistics at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Barnabas Adebola, has urged governments at all levels to prioritise regular and accurate data collection as a vital tool for national planning and development.

Delivering the institution’s 181st inaugural lecture titled “Many Are Called But Few Are Chosen: Understanding the Hide and Seek Game”, Adebola emphasised the critical role of quality data gathering using statistical methods in enhancing precision and supporting effective decision-making across sectors.

He also advocated the training of more statisticians to safeguard data integrity, stressing that statistics is key to solving societal problems through informed policy design.

“To fast-track a return to systemic, quality data gathering, there should be enabling laws that foster strong collaborations among government, non-governmental organisations, and universities,” Adebola said. He also recommended the establishment of regional laboratories equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for data collection, analysis, and interpretation.

“It is important to keep accurate records of past and present events in the life of individuals or corporate bodies, as these records could form the basis for forecasting and planning the future,” he added.

Tracing the origin of statistics, the professor explained that the term derives from the Latin word status, which means a group of figures that represent relevant information. He noted that, historically, statistics was used by monarchs to collect data on state affairs, such as population and revenue.

“Statistics is both an art and a science that deals with collecting, analysing, interpreting, and presenting empirical data. It transforms data into useful information, and eventually into knowledge for better organisational decision-making,” Adebola said.

On the relationship between statistics and data, particularly in sampling, he stated: “Statistics is about data. While data can exist without statistics, statistics cannot exist without data.”

Using real-life analogies to explain sampling, Adebola said: “Sampling involves selecting a representative part (a sample) of the whole (population) to draw conclusions. It is used daily — whether by a chef tasting a spoonful of soup or a laboratory scientist testing a blood sample.”

He stressed that the foundation of a good sampling process lies in the clear definition of the target population, ensuring inclusivity and representativeness.

Advocating for the inclusion of statistics in early education, Adebola said: “I recommend that young people learn about statistics as early as possible. Ignoring this advice due to lack of awareness or interest may have serious consequences in the future.”

To the older generation, he added: “Encourage those under your guidance to understand statistics. Even if your job doesn’t directly involve statistics, understanding its basics is essential for interpreting data meaningfully.”

He highlighted the growing relevance of ratio estimation in statistics, particularly in agriculture, economics, and population studies. “It helps estimate crop yields, forest density, and the ratio of income to family size with improved precision,” he explained.

Adebola is a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society (FRSS), UK; a member of the Chartered Institute of Statisticians of Nigeria (CISON); and a member of the International Statistical Institute (ISI).

In her opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Adenike Oladiji, who chaired the lecture, described Adebola as a distinguished scholar whose teaching, training, and research contributions have elevated the institution’s reputation.

She lauded the lecture as insightful and impactful, further highlighting the importance of statistics and proper data gathering to national development.

