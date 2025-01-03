Regular Oral Checks Can Help Detect Underlying Diseases – Expert

Share

A dentist, Olufemi Orebanjo, said yesterday that regular oral checks can help to detect underlying diseases requiring early treatment.

Orebanjo, a former medical director of Ajeromi General Hospital in Ajegunle, Lagos, spoke during an interview in Lagos.

According to him, oral hygiene is essential to the general wellbeing of the body. The World Health Organisation defines oral health as the state of the mouth, teeth, and orofacial structures that allows people to perform essential functions such as eating, breathing, and speaking.

Oral health is linked to overall health, and poor oral hygiene can increase the risk of other health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and pneumonia.

He said: “The mouth is the gateway to the body and whatever happens in the other parts of the body has a way of manifesting in the mouth.”

