February 6, 2025
Regular Blood Donors Live Five Years Extra–Haematologist

Prof. Titi Adeyemo of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) says regular blood donors stand the chance of living five years extra than people who are not regular blood donors.

The Head of Department of Haematology and Blood Transfusion gave the assertion on Wednesday during a voluntary blood donation at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Lagos office premises in Lagos.

Adeyemo, also a consultant haematologist, explained that blood donation kept the bone marrow active, which in turn kept the individual younger.

The haematologist decried that Nigeria still heavily relied on family replacement donor; where relatives were forced to donate blood.

She, therefore, urged people not to wait for an emergency before they start donating blood. According to her, the department goes out as often as it gets invitations to come for blood donation.

