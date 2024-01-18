Reguilon ‘Perfect Fit’ For Brentford – Thomas Frank

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has said Sergio Reguilon is a “perfect fit” for the club after the Spaniard signed on loan from Tottenham.

Due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the Bees have been without first-choice left-back Rico Henry since September. The six-cap Spanish international will fill in for Henry until the end of the season.

Frank said: “This is a very good signing for us. We’ve been talking for a while about how we need a good left-back and we managed to get a very good left-back.

“I’m very pleased with the job that Phil Giles and Lee Dykes have done. Sergio is a perfect fit for us a proven Premier League player in every aspect. He fits what we want.

“He’s very offensive, has a very good cross and a very good left foot. He’s got the experience we need to complement the rest of the squad and he’s a good character.

READ ALSO:

“We need him, but I also think he needs us to show how good a footballer he is. I’m convinced that this will be a positive partnership.”

Reguilon, 27, spent the first half of the season on a temporary deal at Manchester United, making 12 appearances before his stay was cut short.

And his focus will now be on the bottom of the Premier League table, where his new side sit two positions and three points above the relegation zone.

He said: “I’m very happy, I think this is what I need now at this moment in my career.

“Thomas was key in this move, for me. I’m in a moment where I need to play consistently and I think this club can give me that.

“These six months, I will do everything for the team, but it’s also important for my future. I’m happy after my conversation with Thomas he knows me very well.

“I remember the first time was more than 40 minutes talking about football, about everything.”