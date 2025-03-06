Regrouping Ex-N’Delta Agitators Threaten To Unleash Violence In Rivers

Share

Some former Niger Delta agitators who took up arms against the Federal Government before the amnesty programme, have started regrouping over the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Since the Supreme Court ruled against Governor Siminialayi Fubara, the former agitators, have been meeting, threatening to unleash violence in the state and carry out attacks on oil installations.

Some of the ex agitators, who are loosely affiliated to youth groups dominated by Ijaw, have condemned the recent 48 hours ultimatum issued by the Hon. Martins Amaewhule led Rivers State House of Assembly to Fubara, wherein they demanded that he resubmit the 2025 budget for approval.

The Ijaw National Council, INC had a few days ago warned that the current political crisis in the state could threaten the peace, the Ijaw Youth Council, the apex Ijaw youth group has equally issued similar warning.

But a new group, the Niger Delta Rescue Movement has come out directly to threaten that there would be a breakdown of law and order if Fubara is impeached.

In a video that has gone viral, about 20 members of the group, were seen carrying assault rifles, which they shot into the air while making chants in Ijaw, repeating the battle cry, assawana.

Their spokesperson, who appeared to be their leaders said that the ultimatum the lawmakers issued to Fubara was intended to throw the state into confusion in order to satisfy Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

He said;”We the Niger Delta Rescue Movement wish to express our deep concern regarding the recent developments in Rivers State….

” It has come to our attention that some …self proclaimed lawmakers have issued an unfounded 48 hours ultimatum to Governor Siminialayi Fubara.”

While describing the ultimatum as a blatant attempt to disorganize the state, he warned that the youths of the state will not watch idly without taking action.

“We want to make it clear that we the youths of Rivers State will not watch idly and allow our state to burn. We will take action, target oil installations…

“Our workers deserve their salary. Our government need the necessary resources to function. All the non indigenes in Rivers State should consider their safety and leave Rivers State.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

