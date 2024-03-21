New Telegraph

March 21, 2024
Registration Still Ongoing For Okpekpe Road Race

Registration for the 10th edition of the World Athletics gold label Okpekpe International 10km road race is still open to all willing and eligible runners, according to Zack Amodu, the race director. Amodu revealed the Registration portal was opened in late February and the response has been impressive.

”Registration is still open to athletes and non-athletes who wish to participate in our historic race scheduled to hold on May 25, 2024, in Okpekpe in Edo state,” said Amodu who revealed the Registration format for the race. ‘All intending runners can register either online or physically.

For those who want to register online, they should visit the race’s website, www.okpekperoadrace.com while those intending to register physically can either download the registration form on our website or go to Teslim Balogun in Lagos to pick up one.

The form in PDF format can be scanned and submitted online. Amodu revealed all participants must agree to World Athletics rules and regulations governing the organisation of road races.

