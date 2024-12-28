Registration Opens as Meetings Africa Set for February Date

Share

Registration for Meetings Africa 2025, the continent’s most influential business events trade show, has commenced. The event, which is slated to hold between February 24 and 26 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, will be the epicentre of African business events excellence, bringing together exhibitors, buyers, trade professionals, and future leaders from across the globe.

Bjorn Hufkie, General Manager, MIC Sales at South Africa National Convention Bureau Officer, a business unit of South African Tourism, disclosed that the 19th edition of Meetings Africa will be more than just a trade show.

According to him, it will be a catalyst for transformation, innovation, and economic growth. “Whether you are an exhibitor showcasing innovative products, a buyer curating unique African business event packages, or a student looking to shape your future in the industry, Meetings Africa 2025 has something for you! This event is a chance for the continent’s existing and aspiring economic drivers to form part of a dynamic platform shaping the future of Africa’s thriving business events industry,” he noted.

This year’s event raises the bar with exciting new features and a packed programme designed to ignite growth and spark innovation. These include:

A brand new educational programme: Whether a seasoned professional or a first-time attendee, you’ll dive into the evolving business events landscape with a cutting-edge educational programme developed in collaboration with leading trade associations such as SAACI, SATOVITO, SITE, AAXSO and more.

Gain insights: Into critical topics like South Africa’s G20 Summit hosting, macroeconomic trends, youth and skills development, the power of AI and technology, and funding opportunities.

Interactive sessions with industry titans: Get ready for engaging sessions led by expert speakers and moderators who will share their knowledge and inspire you to think outside the box.

Connecting the dots for inclusive growth: Meetings Africa is committed to fostering inclusive economic growth, job creation and contributing to reduction of poverty by connecting small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) with global buyers through targeted matchmaking events, paving the way for sustainable partnerships and groundbreaking innovation.

Nurturing tomorrow’s leaders: The Future Leaders Forum is back, empowering the next generation of industry professionals with a dedicated programme designed for students and emerging leaders.

Meetings Africa 2025 will be the incredible platform for you to:

Network with the best: Forge valuable connections with influential players in the African and international business events arena.

Discover new opportunities: Explore diverse products, services, and solutions that can elevate your business.

Gain a competitive edge: Stay ahead of the curve with insights into the latest industry trends and best practices.

Be part of something bigger: Contribute to the growth and development of Africa’s vibrant business events sector.

Hufkie further stated, “As the premier trade show for the business events industry on the African continent, Meetings Africa is hosted with the invaluable support of our partners: Johannesburg Tourism Authority, Gauteng Tourism, and the Sandton Convention Centre. Together, these partners uphold the exceptional standard that Meetings Africa is known for.

“Meetings Africa 2025 is set to be our most impactful event yet. We are thrilled to bring together the brightest minds in the industry to highlight the incredible potential of Africa as a leading business events destination. This is an unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and grow your business in a dynamic and supportive environment.”

