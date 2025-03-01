Registration for Niger Delta Sports Festival gets one week extension

Share

S light adjustments have been made to the programs leading up to the maiden edition of the Niger Delta Sports Festival with the extension of deadline for registration from February 28 to March 7. In Tuesday morning’s daily briefing to members of the Technical Committee and States Liaison Committees by the Co-Chairman of the Technical Committee, Enefiok Udo-Obong, he attributed the extension to a surge in requests from states that have been affected by the zonal qualifiers of the their state and the Sports entered for on March 9, 2025.

“Consequently, all Federal Constituency/LG trials would take place between the March11-15 2025”, concluded the Tuesday morning memo to the Committees. The Olympics gold medalist told NDSF Media that the adjustments will not affect the festival schedule, assuring that “We are still within our schedule to start the trials and open the festival on April 1, 2025.”

The NDSF is the first Sports related intervention project of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and it coincides with the commission’s 25th anniversary with the theme, “beyond oil, Harnessing talents.” Over 3000 athletes competing for medals in 17 sports are expected from the nine NDDC mandate states.

