Registration Excites Organisers Of Ibadan Swimming Event

Share

The organisers of Ibadan Age Grade Swimming have expressed delight over the huge entries recorded so far in the ‘run-in’ to the event As of Monday evening, a total of 103 swimmers have registered for the annual event, which is in its 2nd edition and billed to take place on Friday and Saturday, April 18 and 19.

The Swimming Pool of the University of Ibadan is the venue of the event, expected to add spice to the forthcoming Easter celebrations of lovers of swimming.

A total of 22 athletes, comprising 13 female and nine male, have been registered to compete in the colours of the University of Ife (OAU) while Jossy Swimming Club registered 35 swimmers just as the host, University of Ibadan will compete with a total of 15 swimmers comprising 9 male and 6 female athletes.

Also, two swimmers have so far registered as unattached, Crossil has registered three swimmers, six athletes will compete in the colours of Smart, while the Sharks Squad will file out with a total of 20 swimmers.

Share