Registration: CBN Unveils Licence Processing Portal for MFBs

Processing of licence, approval and other requests for microfinance banks (MFBs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are now to be done through an approved porter (CBN LARP).

The new online platform billed to take effect September 25, 2023 will eventually replace the current manual process wherein prospective applicants for MFB licence physically submit their applications to the CBN.

The bank promises to extend the platform to other categories of licences in a due course, adding that the online application system offers numerous benefits. CBN Director, Corporate C ommunications, Dr. Abdulmumin Isa, announced the development in a statement.

He said: “The online application system offers numerous benefits, including a simplified process, time savings, enhanced communication, and robust security measures.

“By digitising the application process, the bank aims to improve accessibility, reduce paperwork, and expedite licence approvals, benefiting both applicants and the economy.

“Consequently, with effect from September 25, 2023, MFB licence applicants are required to submit both hardcopy and online applications (via the CBN LARP) as part of a parallel run.”

CBN said that the cover letter submitting the hardcopy application must also note a valid application reference from the online submission to be accepted.