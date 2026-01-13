Registrars Roll Out New Standardised Rules For Share Dematerialisation

Registrars in Nigeria’s capital market have introduced updated standard requirements for share dematerialisation requests, aiming to harmonise processes, improve efficiency, and reduce delays across the market.

The revised requirements, communicated to market operators and stakeholders, are designed to enhance consistency, shorten processing timelines, and minimise avoidable queries during the dematerialisation process. The new standards take immediate effect and apply to all future dematerialisation requests.

Under the revised framework, documentation requirements differ depending on whether a dematerialisation request is submitted with or without physical share certificates. For requests without physical share certificates, investors are required to submit a duly completed Share Dematerialisation Form, an indemnity section signed by the managing director of the presenting stockbroking firm, an endorsed passport photograph, a valid government-issued ID, and a CSCS statement of account. Corporate investors must also provide a board resolution and signature mandate.

For requests with share certificates, investors must submit the full dematerialisation form, an endorsed passport photograph, valid identification, and a CSCS statement not older than three months. The indemnity section must be signed by the managing director of the presenting stockbroking firm, while corporate investors are required to submit a board resolution and signature mandate.

The new standards are part of ongoing efforts to improve turnaround times, ensure completeness at first submission, and minimise repeated follow-ups that often delay processing. Market operators, including stockbroking firms and other intermediaries, have been urged to align internal processes with the new guidelines and communicate the updates to clients. Non-compliant applications, the notice warned, may experience delays until all required documentation is provided.

The initiative reflects broader efforts to strengthen market infrastructure and support the transition from physical share certificates to electronic holdings, marking a significant step in modernising Nigeria’s capital market.