Regional Trade: CBN Endorses Acceptance Of CFA As Export Proceeds

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved West African -CFA currency to be accepted as export proceeds by the bank to ease trading amongst the region.

CFA is used by eight independent states in West Africa, which make up the West African Economic and Monetary Union: These include, Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Executive Director of Nigeria Export Promotion Commission, NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, confirmed the updates over the weekend in Abuja.

She said the Commission engaged CBN on the inclusion of CFA, which is a dominant currency in cross border trading as one of the currencies to be received as export proceeds by the banks.

“I am delighted to inform you that the CBN has magnanimously approved CFA to be captured on NXP forms for the repatriation of export proceeds and we will be working with CBN and the banks to ensure full implementation.

I must say that this is a remarkable breakthrough for the Council and further reaffirms the impact of the Council’s current flagship programme, “#doubleyourexport” in increasing the volume and value of Made-in-Nigeria products”.

She said Nigeria’s non-oil exported products penetrated 126 global markets in 2024. The figure, she said, was higher than 124 recorded in 2023.

The countries include those in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania. In terms of the import values of non-oil products from Nigeria, the Netherlands, Brazil, and Malaysia emerged as the top three countries respectively.

Ayeni added that African/ ECOWAS nations like Ghana also emerged as one of the top twenty importing countries in 2024 while two new countries, the Central Africa Republic and Eswatini emerged as importing countries from Nigeria for the year 2024.

She said 14-member countries of ECOWAS actively engaged in importing Nigerian products in the year 2024. These imports, totalling 1,055,886.02 Metric tons and amounting to $ 312.080 million, constituted 5.71 per cent of the total export value.

Ghana was among the top 20 global importers from Nigeria occupying the 12th position. During the year under review ,she said there were 1,114 exporting entities actively exported Nigeria’s products in the year , adding the figure can be improved with adequate funding, capacity building and mentorship.

She said: “In line with our double your export mantra and the export 35 redefined and the promises we made earlier, the council has worked very hard in conjunction and partnership with different agencies and our development partners and we have been able to achieve most of the things we set out to achieve and that has also helped in the increase in the volume and value of non-oil export.

