Regional Security Programme Will Transs’East: Senators To Boost Devt Commission’s Efficiency

CHUKWU DAVID reports how senators from the South-East geopolitical zone have resolved to empower the South East Development Commission (SEDC) in order to actualise the mission and vision of the commission

S enators representing the SouthEast geopolitical zone in the 10th National Assembly have unanimously expressed their unalloyed commitment towards helping the South East Development Commission to succeed by ensuring that it is adequately funded in the 2026 fiscal year and in subsequent years. The senators made their position known last week, when the management team of the commission led by its Managing Director, Mr. Mark Okoye, appeared before the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission to defend the N140 billion 2026 budget estimates.

The committee, chaired by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), endorsed the budgetary proposals presented by the team and even promised to push for allocation of additional N25 billion to the commission, which means that each of the five states in the zone will get additional N5 billion in their budgets for the year if approved by the Senate.

While presenting the budget to the committee, Okoye comprehensively outlined a development-driven financial plan anchored on infrastructure renewal, industrialisation, private sector-led growth and regional integration. He drew the attention of the lawmakers to the fact that the SEDC, which was inaugurated in February, 2025, was established to spearhead the comprehensive, social and economic transformation of south eastern states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

He reminded members of the Senate committee that the purpose of setting up the commission is to address long-standing infrastructural deficits, ecological issues and the lingering developmental, social and economic impacts of the Nigerian Civil War. According to his presentation, the breakdown of the 140 billion proposal indicates that 106.745 billion (76.25 per cent) is allocated to capital expenditure; 25.955 billion (18.54 per cent) to recurrent expenditure (excluding personnel) and 7.3 billion (5.21 per cent) to personnel costs.

The SEDC boss stated that the 2026 budget is structured around five strategic pillars, namely – infrastructure development, economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, social development and security/peacebuilding. He unveiled a long-term roadmap to build a $200 billion South East economy by 2035. Central to this vision, according him, is the establishment of a proposed South East Investment Corporation (SEIC), projected to drive a $150 billion capital base and position the region as Africa’s preferred investment destination.

Okoye disclosed that the commission is targeting a $1 billion regional investment threshold and intends to structure major infrastructure projects to attract international financing rather than rely solely on federal allocations. He also noted that although the 2025 fiscal year recorded zero capital releases, the commission utilised the period to prepare feasibility studies and “bankable documents” to drive large-scale projects, including a proposed regional gas pipeline network estimated to cost between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.

Key allocations in the 2026 proposals are: Community social development programme (N3.3 billion), South East venture capital fund (N3.5 billion), youth entrepreneurship programme (N2.5 billion), grassroots recreation infrastructure (N7 billion) and headquarters and zonal offices setup (N2.9 billion). Others are; operational vehicles (N4.1 billion), climate sustainability and green economy (N500 million), regional security programme (N2.5 billion) and M.I. Okpara Fellowship (leadership development – N660 million).

The senators of South-East extraction, who expressed concerns that insecurity and erosion are ravaging the zone, also expressed worries over spending priorities and measurable impact, advising that the management of the commission must do everything within its statutory mandate to tackle them. Contributing to the issues raised in the budget speech by the SEDC boss, Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) posited that without security, development efforts would not yield meaningful results. He, therefore, demanded clarity on how the 2.5 billion regional security programme will transate into visible improvements, especially in areas severely affected by insecurity.

He also sought detailed explanation on collaboration mechanisms with existing security agencies. On the 3.5 billion South East Venture Capital Fund, Nwoye warned against politicisation of the mandate of the commission, insisting that the establishment must operate strictly on merit to support genuine innovators in commercial hubs such as Onitsha, Aba and Nnewi, among other cities of the zone. Similarly, environmental sustainability attracted sharp criticism among the lawmakers as some of them described the 500 million allocation as grossly inadequate for a zone often referred to as Nigeria’s erosion epicentre.

Against this backdrop, the senators urged the commission to prioritise lifethreatening ecological challenges. Also, making input, Senator Kenneth Eze (Ebonyi North), urged the commission to treat public funds with the discipline of a private enterprise. While commending the Managing Director’s presentation, he cautioned against spreading limited resources across too many projects.

According to him, such approach could lead to abandoned projects in the zone. Senator Eze also advised the management team of the SEDC to match projects strictly with available resources and focus on realistic, measurable outcomes rather than excessive stakeholder engagements and conferences. Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi (Imo East), on his part, raised concerns over personnel allocations and sought assurances that staff salaries were being paid promptly. He said that unpaid emoluments could undermine morale and damage the commission’s public image, while also calling for transparency in recruitment processes.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on SEDC, Kalu, however, clarified that the proposed N25 billion augmentation to the SEDC’s N140 billion budget originated from the Senate committee, and not from the five governors of the South-East states as erroneously reported in the media. He explained that the proposal was in the committee’s report on the SEDC’s 2026 budget, which he has already submitted to the Senate Committee on Appropriations for consideration and approval. He noted that the additional N25 billion was structured to allocate N5 billion to each of the states.

“The 2026 proposal covers fresh appropriations and interventions to revive stalled projects and restore development momentum in the South East,” Kalu said, adding that the augmentation will enable the SEDC to accelerate projects in the health and education sectors in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. Senator Kalu cautioned the management of the commission not to turn the agency as instrument for siphoning funds meant for the development of the region.

He stressed that the motive of President Bola Tinubu in creating development Commissions across the country is to propel visible developments that will improve the lives of citizens of each zone, insisting that the SEDC must work in tandem with the vision and mission of the President. He further stressed that the commission was established as a development institution, not a political platform, saying that the committee would be decisive in ensuring that the commission does not deviate from its fundamental goals and responsibilities.

Commending the management of the SEDC for presenting what he described as a “bankable document” capable of attracting global financing institutions, Kalu said: “Our rules are simple compliance, oversight and feedback. This committee will be ruthless in oversight. We will not look at anybody’s face. This commission must not be a place for siphoning money. It must rekindle hope and drive economic development.”

He encouraged transparency, collective leadership among executive directors. He also defended the preparatory feasibility studies, describing them as essential groundwork for attracting institutions such as the World Bank and Afreximbank and for integrating projects into national borrowing frameworks. “Despite losing a full fiscal year to nonrelease of capital funds, the Senate acknowledged that the commission used the period to lay structural and strategic foundations.

With legislative backing now secured alongside strong cautions on accountability, security performance and ecological urgency the 140 billion 2026 budget proposal moves forward under close parliamentary scrutiny, as expectations rise for visible development outcomes across the South East,” he stated. In his contribution, Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), described the proposal as visionary, noting that it aligned with the historic economic revival model of the South-East.

Similarly, Senator Emmanuel Nwachukwu (Anambra South), emphasised the need for inter-state coordination, particularly in rail connectivity, gas pipelines and industrial park development. He stressed that gas infrastructure remains critical to reviving struggling industries in the South-East. Also speaking, Senator Anthony Ani (Ebonyi South) noted that the flagship programmes collectively covered all key sectors necessary for zonal transformation and called for detailed implementation to ensure tangible results.

In his contribution, Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West), who expressed confidence in the leadership of the SEDC to deliver on its mandate, acknowledged that foundational institutional work is often the most demanding phase of any establishment. As it stands, if the N140 billion budget proposal of the SEDC and the additional N25 billion initiated by the committee are approved, the expectation is that with prudent management of resources, the fundamental objectives of the commission would be actualised in no distant time.