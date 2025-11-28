Regional Security: FG Launches ECOWAS Biometric Card

In its determination to strengthen regional security strategy and national identity management, the Federal Government has launched the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC).

The development signposts the government’s intensified onslaught against transborder crimes, irregular migration and document falsification across the sub-region.

The rollout on Friday makes Nigeria the 7th country in West Africa to adopt the digital scheme, which was designed a decade ago.

New Telegraph reports that no meaningful action was taken on the initiative until President Bola Tinubu gave the directive sometime in 2024.

In his remarks during the launch, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, highlighted that the activation of the biometric card signals “a powerful new beginning” for regional mobility and security cooperation.

The former parliamentarian added that the project’s prolonged delay did not reflect Nigeria’s capacity or ambition, adding that President Tinubu’s insistence on timely delivery accelerated its completion.

“It is unlike the Nigerian standard, which is why this delay was unusual. The good news is that President Tinubu pushed for action, and today the promise has become reality.

This is what leadership looks like — not talk, but delivery”, Tunji-Ojo stated.

While describing ENBIC as the backbone of a modern identity and security system capable of transforming border control and intelligence gathering, the Minister emphasised that reliable identification is essential to national and regional security, explaining that the new credential aligns with international public key infrastructures such as ICAO systems and will ease pressure on passport demand by providing a simpler travel option for movement within West Africa.

“If you are travelling only within ECOWAS, you no longer need a passport. This card is sufficient for all regional travel,” he said.

He further connected the innovation with ongoing reforms in the nation’s travel and border framework, including the deployment of the UN-mandated Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) in 2024, which grants authorities early visibility of inbound travellers.

“With ENBIC, Nigeria is not only strengthening its borders but reaffirming its leadership in a region seeking safer mobility, deeper integration and a digitally driven future,” he added.

Earlier, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, represented by Permanent Secretary Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma, situated the rollout within Nigeria’s longstanding commitment to regional cohesion.

The former Benue State Governor mentioned that the technical blueprint for the biometric card was adopted at an ECOWAS summit hosted in Abuja in 2014, describing Friday’s launch as a testament to shared political will.

In her welcome address, Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGIS), Kemi Nandap, described the milestone as both historic and technologically significant. She said the ENBIC replaces the old paper-based travel certificate and is built on an advanced biometric and cryptographic architecture compliant with ECOWAS and ICAO standards.

Her words: Its biometric core — anchored on high-quality facial and fingerprint data — provides a secure link between the holder and the credential,” she said. “It will strengthen verification processes, reduce document fraud and disrupt the operations of cross-border criminal networks.”

Beyond its security value, Nandap highlighted its socioeconomic benefits, noting that it will boost commerce, improve labour mobility, enhance tourism, quicken border formalities and deepen cooperation among West African nations.

“It is a foundational tool for a more secure, integrated and prosperous region,” the immigration chief added.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, who was represented, applauded the country for reasserting leadership at a time of significant regional challenges.

He disclosed that ECOWAS forces were currently deployed in Guinea-Bissau to stabilise the situation and praised Nigeria’s continuing role in promoting peace and development across the bloc.