Regional Security: FG Launches Ecowas Biometric Card

In its determination to strengthen regional security strategy and national identity management, the Federal Government has launched the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC).

The development signposts government’s intensified onslaught against transborder crimes, irregular migration and document falsification across the sub-region. The rollout yesterday makes Nigeria the 7th country in West Africa to adopt the digital scheme, which was designed a decade ago.

Saturday Telegraph reports that no meaningful action was taken on the initiative until President Bola Tinubu gave the directive sometime in 2024.

In his remarks during the launch, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, highlighted that the activation of the biometric card signals “a powerful new beginning” for regional mobility and security cooperation.

The former parliamentarian added that the project’s prolonged delay did not reflect Nigeria’s capacity or ambition, adding that President Tinubu’s insistence on timely delivery accelerated its completion.

“It is unlike the Nigerian standard, which is why this delay was unusual. The good news is that President Tinubu pushed for action, and today the promise has become reality.

This is what leadership looks like; not talk, but delivery”, Tunji-Ojo stated. While describing ENBIC as the backbone of a modern identity and security system capable of transforming border control and intelligence gathering, the Minister emphasised that reliable identification is essential to national and regional secu- rity, while explaining that the new credential aligns with international public key infrastructures such as ICAO systems and will ease pressure on passport.