Regional Launch Of SWEDD+: Supporting More Girls On The Road To Empowerment

Share

Building on the transformative success of the Sahel Women’s Empowerment and Demographic Dividend project (SWEDD), which has empowered over two million girls across Sub-Saharan Africa over the past decade, the next phase —SWEDD+ — launched in Abuja, Nigeria, on December 16, 2024.

This new phase aims to extend its impact by providing even more girls with enhanced access to education, essential and reproductive health services, and economic opportunities, accelerating their empowerment and advancing progress toward gender equality across the region.

World Bank

Funded by the World Bank, the new SWEDD+ (Sub-Saharan Africa Women’s Empowerment and Demographic Dividend Plus) is a $365 million project that will be implemented initially in five countries —Burkina Faso, Chad, The Gambia, Senegal and Togo; two Regional Economic Community Blocs (RECs): the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), represented by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) and the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs (DHDSA) and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

The RECs and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will continue to provide technical assistance, with UNFPA bringing its extensive expertise in conceptualising and implementing evaluation-led models.

ECOWAS, through WAHO, will continue to execute its mandate, working with partners, mobilising resources and driving its regional and community agenda to ensure the right of everyone to health.

Official launch

The ECOWAS official launch of the SWEDD+ project in Abuja will work toward this goal, and that of shared growth and prosperity, by bringing together key stakeholders, including government leaders, development partners, and representatives from SWEDD and SWEDD+ participating countries and regional institutions.

The ECOWAS Department of Human Development and Social Affairs has entered the SWEDD+ project to strengthen institutional capacity for gender equality and promote human capital development.

This includes improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for women and girls.

Regional initiative

High population growth presents a unique opportunity to drive development by breaking down gender barriers and addressing inequality.

SWEDD+ leverages this potential by empowering women and girls to take advantage of the opportunities created by the growing population.

By fostering their active participation in the economy and society, SWEDD+ not only helps women shape their futures but also contributes to a transformative demographic shift that supports sustainable development and economic growth.

Since 2015, SWEDD has effectively addressed root causes of child marriage, adolescent pregnancies, gender-based violence and school dropout rates among girls in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

SWEDD+ builds on the achievements of SWEDD and expands the initiative with a comprehensive, multisectoral approach.

Holistic package

In the past decade, SWEDD has implemented a holistic package of interventions that significantly impacted the lives of adolescent girls, women and communities.

The project has supported nearly one million girls through educational assistance to stay in school, through interventions such as providing scholarships, meals, transportation, etc., sometimes breaking cycles of early marriage.

Similarly, the project has provided economic opportunities to over 150,000 young women and established more than 8,000 safe spaces for women and girls, with almost half a million members.

These spaces are designed to ensure survivors of violence – and those at risk of violence – have a place to go where they are able to socialise, build support networks, access response services and access information on women’s

The project has also fostered economic independence for young women through job creation, skills-training, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy training

rights, health and services, without fear of judgement or harm. For many African women, the Beijing platform and the various international instruments their governments have signed have yet to translate into positive changes in their daily lives.

They remain at the bottom of the social hierarchy, with poor access to land, credit, health and education. Hence, in some critical violent situations in which some women are caught, safe spaces may be a way out to enable them move on with their lives.

In addition, the SWEDD has set up almost 5,000 clubs for husbands and future husbands, with over 85,000 members, promoting greater male involvement in household responsibilities, and breaking down harmful gender norms.

Also, the project has given access to modern family planning to over one million new contraceptive users, with 76 per cent of supported health facilities no longer experiencing stock-outs.

This is surely the way to go. Stock out of family planning products and commodities, have proved to be a hindrance to accessing services, particularly in several hard-to-reach areas.

Furthermore, the project has supported the training of 14,000 midwives who have been deployed as part of the quality assurance of reproductive health services.

The project has also fostered economic independence for young women through job creation, skillstraining, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy training.

Statement

According to the statement from the UNFPA, SWEDD+ aims to amplify these successes, improve access to critical sexual and reproductive health services, and scale capacity-building initiatives across the region.

SWEDD+ will amplify impact through three transformative, multisectoral approaches including Gender-transformative Interventions by promoting the social and economic autonomy of women and girls through education, skills-building, and economic empowerment.

Strengthening Health Services is another approach the SWEDD+ will employ in expanding access to quality reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child and adolescent health, and nutrition services (RMNCAHN), while increasing the number of trained healthcare workers, including midwives.

Improving maternal and child health and their survival are central to the achievement of countries’ national health goals under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Its overarching goal is “to reduce maternal, neonatal, child, and adolescent morbidity and mortality in Nigeria and promote universal access to comprehensive maternal and child health (MCH), sexual and reproductive health services for adolescents and adults throughout their life cycle.”

Policy Advocacy

Under Policy Advocacy and Institutional Strengthening, SWEDD+ is building regional and national capacity among policymakers, religious and traditional leaders, and institutions to generate data for gender-sensitive policies and project management, with a focus on combating gender-based violence and protecting the rights and safety of women and girls.

This milestone event which took place in Abuja from December 16-18 provides an opportunity to review SWEDD’s achievements, share lessons learned, and present the roadmap for implementing SWEDD+.

Discussions focussed on identifying innovative strategic interventions that also reduced the impact of climate change and insecurity and strengthening the collaborative framework that has defined SWEDD’s success.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"