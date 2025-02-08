Regional Devt Ministry Offers Free Medical Services To 5,000 Persons In Edo

Share

The Ministry of Regional Development on Friday commenced a week of free medical service to over 5,000 persons in Edo State.

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, at the flag-off ceremony of Medical Outreach held in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, said the exercise was part of the ministry’s mandates of ensuring development of various regions and that only the healthy can contribute to national development.

Represented by the Director of Community Development and Education of the ministry, Festus Wasa, he said the healthcare services would be carried out in the six geopolitical zones of the country, adding that the free medical outreach affirmed the Minister’s commitment to improving the well-being of the Edo residents.

He said, “The one-week free medical treatment by the ministry of regional development is undertaken by Derum Global Services with a target of treating 5000 people of different ailments in the state.

“This medical exercise is part of the ministry’s mandate of ensuring the development of various regions as only the healthy ones can contribute to national development.

“The free health services are aimed at promoting the well-being of indigent persons at the grassroots by granting them easier access to free and quality healthcare.”

The Project Coordinator Derums Global Services Limited, Dr. Omeco Ekorhi said that the medical outreach included general surgery, free eyeglasses, gynaecology, general consultation, fibroid operation, checking of high blood pressure, diabetes tests, malaria tests as well as the distribution of free drugs.

He said the essence of the programme was to bring free medical care to the doorstep of the people who ordinarily cannot afford such and also to complement government effort in providing health care to the people.

“We want to thank the minister for allowing us to add value to the health care of the people of Edo,” Ekorhi said.

He, however, advised residents of the state to imbibe personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness as preventive measures against an outbreak.” He said

