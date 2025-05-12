Regional Devt Commissions’ll Trigger Restructuring, True Federalism –Gbenga Daniel

Share

Erstwhile Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel has said the regional development commissions established by President Bola Tinubu are geared towards restructuring and entrenching true federalism in the country.

The representative of Ogun East in the Senate made the comment at the 99th birthday lecture in honour of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) yesterday.

According to him, the commissions will help accelerate infrastructure development, stimulate economic activities, and improve social welfare in the various regions.

He also said former the commissions would address the demands for power devolution, especially by southerners. Daniel said: “Restructuring Nigeria in a way that earns the buy-in of all may not be as fast as some desire, but the benefits will come, fostering unity and cohesion.”

The former governor said Tinubu had demonstrated the capacity to take bold actions where needed. Also, former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko advocated a truly federal structure to enable the regions to develop at their own pace.

He said: “It is a win-win for everybody, because competition will be very strong competition. And the most important thing is that God has done it. Every part of Nigeria has material resources which we rely on for development.

“Our position has always been that federalism, restructuring, empowering the subnationals, is a win-win for everybody, not the South. “But with a Yoruba homogeneous sub-nationality, we will be able to chart a way forward.”

Share