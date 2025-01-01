Regional Budget: Exclusion Of N’Central Has Far-Reaching Implications – Obi

Share

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said the exclusion of North Central in the 2025 fiscal budgetary allocations to the regional commissions, has far-reaching implications.

Obi in a statement issued on his X handle on Wednesday, described the omission as deeply troubling and called for urgent reversal.

“Such an anomaly does not make for even development and peace that is needed for progress in the country,” he warned.

The former presidential candidate noted that a total of N2.493 trillion was allocated to five regional development commissions while the North Central Regional Commission was “glaringly omitted.”

According to him, the North Central region is one that urgently requires special attention due to the severe challenges it faces presently.

He noted that the “relentless terror attacks and banditry in Plateau, Benue, Kogi and Niger States have caused immense suffering, resulting in significant loss of lives and forcing countless families into internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

“These persistent tragedies have made the North Central one of the most affected and vulnerable regions in Nigeria.”

Obi stated that the region is known as the agricultural backbone of the nation, and therefore deserves robust support to enhance security, stability, and development for the benefit of the entire country.

“I, therefore, call on the government and National Assembly to urgently review and rectify this decision that will impact negatively on the region and area most needed for the development of the country

“Together, we must work toward a more inclusive and equitable Nigeria. A New Nigeria is not just a dream, it is POssible,” he added.

