Regional bank partners firm to promote SMEs financing in Nigeria, others

In a move that is set to change the face of supply chain and SME financing in Nigeria and other African countries, the African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the supply chain financ- ing company, Fiducia, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote factoring across the continent and help reduce the supply chain finance gap. Signed by Kanayo Awani, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President, Intra-African Trade Bank, and Imohimi Aig-Imoukhuede, Chief Executive Officer of Fiducia, the MOU aims to facilitate collaboration between the two parties to har- monize their efforts to achieve the stated objectives.

According to the MoU, Afrex- imbank is partnering with Fiducia in order to provide additional liquidity for trade facilitation through factoring on the Fiducia marketplace. The Bank will also explore collaboration opportunities with Fiducia and Access Corporation for payables financing across African markets. According to an analysts and a micro business expert, Nzube Okonkwo, “it is on record that one of the biggest challenges faced by SMEs in Nigeria, for instance, is limited access to traditional funding sources as many SMEs do not have the collateral or credit history required to secure loans or other types of financing from banks or other financial institutions. “According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, access to finance is one of the most significant constraints to the growth and sustainability of SMEs in Nigeria. “Similarly, a 2018 report by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) found that the most significant challenge faced by SMEs in Nigeria is access to finance.

“Another significant challenge is the limited support available from venture capital and angel investor networks. While these sources of financing do exist in Nigeria, they are relatively small and often focused on larger, high- growth start-ups. This means that many SMEs are unable to access this type of funding, which can limit their ability to scale and compete in the mar- ket. The Small and Medium En- terprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) noted that most SMEs in Nigeria op- erate without adequate funding or credit support. Additionally, a report by the International Trade Centre (ITC) found that the vast majority of Nigerian SMEs are underfunded, with only 15 per cent of” SMEs ac- cessing formal credit.” Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede, the Chief Executive Officer of Fiducia, remarked: “This MOU reflects the benefits for SMEs which a partnership between Fiducia and Afreximbank can drive. “One such benefit is the deepening of the Nigerian Sup- ply-Chain Financing landscape, through on-lending to Financiers (both banks and non-Bank Factors) for use on the Fiducia marketplace platform. “This will further lower funding costs on the platform and ensure strengthening and development of suppliers and buyers alike, by promoting availability of capital to facili- tate trade. Similarly, the 2 part- nering entities will work togeth- er to apply similar marketplace benefits to MSMEs across the African continent.” Mrs. Awani, the Afrexim- bank Executive Vice President, said that the partnership with Fiducia was another step forward in Afreximbank’s ongoing developmental initiative of promoting factoring across the African continent as a means to reduce the trade finance gap which was most acutely felt by SMEs. “SMEs contribute the ma- jority of economic output and employment generation in Africa. Greater access to bank financing will, therefore, enhance the growth of this vital segment. The involve- ment of emerging factors in the financing arrangement will also build factoring ca- pacity across the continent in furtherance of Afreximbank’s vision of Transforming Afri- ca’s Trade,” commented Mrs. Awani.