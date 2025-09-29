Regional Aviation Investigation Bodies Partner On Air Safety

Regional Accident Investigation Organisations (RAIOs), the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement was signed by Commissioner BAGAIA, Charles Irikefe Erhueh, and IAC Chairman, Oleg Storchevoy, in Montreal, Canada. It was concluded during the 42nd ICAO Assembly, held September 25, 2025. This landmark pact is the first of its kind between two RAIOs. It signals a new era of global cooperation in aircraft accident and incident investigation.

It reflects ICAO’s position that aviation safety challenges extend beyond national boundaries and require stronger international collaboration. The MoU provides a detailed framework for cooperation in accident investigation and prevention. It empowers RAIOs to share technical expertise, specialist equipment, and investigative data, while also encouraging joint research into emerging safety technologies.

In addition, it creates a platform for best practice exchange, enabling both regions to reduce accident risks and enhance aviation oversight. Capacity building stands at the core of the agreement. It will promote joint workshops, regional training seminars, and mentorship opportunities for accident investigators.

These initiatives will strengthen professional expertise in Africa and Eurasia, while expanding the global safety network across continents. The pact also encourages closer collaboration with civil aviation authorities and other international organisations.

Equally important, the MoU harmonises investigative practices and regulations. This will streamline cross-border investigations, improve consistency in accident reporting, and align with ICAO’s global standards. Such harmonisation addresses long-standing challenges in aviation safety oversight, particularly in regions where resources may be limited. The provisions outline clear commitments.

Both parties will collaborate on accident investigation, prevention, and training by exchanging expertise and encouraging joint participation in safety initiatives. The agreement also recognises the need for confidentiality, independent financial responsibility, and respect for state sovereignty.

Mechanisms for dispute resolution and data protection are also included, ensuring compliance with international best practice. Notably, the MoU is open-ended. It takes effect immediately, with room for amendments as needed. Either party may terminate the agreement with one month’s notice, provided obligations are met. This flexibility ensures the framework adapts to future challenges without undermining the spirit of cooperation.

This is the first formal intercontinental MoU signed by RAIOs. Uniting Africa and Eurasia under one investigative platform, it sets a template for future agreements between other regional safety organisations. Industry experts say it represents a turning point in global aviation cooperation, accelerating efforts toward harmonised safety oversight worldwide.

BAGAIA, created by African transport ministers in June 2009, provides a platform for investigating aircraft accidents and incidents among member states. The agency was last amended in May 2025. Meanwhile, the IAC was established in December 1991 under the Interstate Agreement on Civil Aviation and Use of Airspace.

It coordinates safety oversight across nine Eurasian states, including the Russian Federation, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Both RAIOs remain committed to supporting state sovereignty. Their cooperation is designed to complement, not replace, national efforts. By combining resources, knowledge, and training, they aim to deliver stronger safety outcomes while upholding ICAO’s global standards.