Regional Accountants Elect Ogunjimi as Deputy Chairperson

The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, has been elected as the Deputy Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the African Association of Accountants General (AAAG).

The election took place during the Association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on July 28, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.

The event was attended by Accountants General from AAAG Member States, according to statement issued by Director of information in OAGF Mallam Bawa Mokwa.

The AAAG is a Pan-African body comprising the Offices of the Accountants General from across the continent. Currently representing 22 member countries, the Association is mandated to promote leadership and excellence in Public Financial Management (PFM) through sound accounting practices and transparent reporting systems.

Established in July 2023 under the guidance of the African Union Commission, the AAAG aims to introduce continental perspectives to PFM reforms in Africa.

It seeks to improve accountability, enhance transparency, and strengthen the effective management of public finances across the continent.